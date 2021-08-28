Cancel
Hall County, GA

When was Hall’s jobless rate lower? Hint: Not this century

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 8 days ago
Companies in need of employees take part in the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce job fair Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Gainesville Civic Center. - photo by Scott Rogers

The 20th century was the last time Hall County had a lower unemployment rate than it does now.

Hall’s jobless rate in July was 2.1%, the lowest rate since December 1999, when it was 1.9%, said labor department spokeswoman Kersha Cartwright.

“We used to talk about how good” a low jobless number was, Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Kit Dunlap said Friday, Aug. 27, with a chuckle. “Now we don’t talk about it as much because everybody is just desperate (for help).”

It’s the same storyline that Hall County has seen for several years — growing industrial base, shortage of qualified workers. Simply put, it’s still a workers’ job market.

The Hall County area finished July with 102,188 employed residents, or 982 higher than in June, according to labor department numbers that came out Thursday, Aug. 26.

“We are seeing positive labor market data across the state,” Commissioner Mark Butler said “The unemployment rate is down in every region, county and metropolitan statistical area, reflecting the strength of our state’s economy. Career opportunities remain high for job seekers as we continue to see rising job numbers in metro and rural areas throughout Georgia.”

Dunlap said that not only did the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce sell out employer exhibit space at its Sept. 9 Fall Job Fair & Career Expo, but it had to turn away another 25-30 companies.

“First come, first served,” she said. “It just shows that everybody needs help.”

Missy Burgess, spokeswoman for Lanier Islands, said the South Hall resort has job openings “in probably every area you can think of.”

“This isn’t a temporary thing,” she said. “We want people who want to grow with us and be part of our family here. … We would love to have people who have an interest in having a career in hospitality.”

Lanier Islands is one of about 70 companies that will be at the chamber’s job fair. The list of companies scheduled to show is a wide variety, from private companies to health care and government.

The event is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Gainesville Civic Center at 830 Green St.

Prospective employees will be able to apply for jobs at the events and meet hiring managers, according to a chamber press release.

