Shop amazing deals on Patagonia, Fitbit and more at the REI Labor Day sale

By Esther Bell, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago
These are the best Labor Day deals at REI. Reviewed / Tara Jacoby / REI

Calling all outdoorspeople: The REI Labor Day sale is here. For the next 10 days you can get up to 30% off at the rugged retailer to shop popular brands like Osprey, The North Face, Fitbit and more.

REI has some serious steals this year on everything from Patagonia fleeces to Fitbit fitness trackers . So if you’ve been putting off replacing your worn-out running shoes or that old raincoat that somehow still lets drops in, now is the time to check out some deeply discounted, reviewer-loved products from REI.

1. Save $42: The Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

Stay warm with the Better Sweater fleece from Patagonia. Patagonia // Getty Images / lucentius

Score 30% off a classic Patagonia zip-up sweater to keep cozy this fall. This slim-fit sweater will keep you toasty without feeling too bulky and is discounted in three flattering neutral colors—pale khaki, nickel gray and mulch brown. This fleece also features zippered pockets should you wear it hiking and want to keep small items secure.

Reviewers rave about how comfortable and warm this sweater is, and many have found themselves purchasing more than one Better Sweater because they wear the fleece so often. Reviewers love the fit of this jacket, and one even dubbed it “the ideal fleece in every way.” For 30% off, who could pass this up?

Get the Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket for $96.93 (Save $42.07)

2. 25% off: The LifeStraw Water Filter

Filter out bacteria, parasites and microplastics with LifeStraw. LifeStraw

Get the famous LifeStraw water filter on sale this Labor Day. LifeStraw filters remove almost all bacteria, parasites and microplastics from water so you can sip from rivers, lakes and streams without worry.

This water filter acts as a straw so you can safely drink directly from your water source without weighing down your pack with heavy bottles. It also comes with a removable lanyard, and reviewers love how easy it is to carry while hiking, hunting or canoeing. Many say LifeStraw makes outdoor adventures much less stressful and they are impressed by how well this little straw works.

Get the LifeStraw Water Filter for $14.89 (Save $5.06)

3. 25% off: The LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle

Add a LifeStraw filter to your water bottle. LifeStraw

If you want the safety of a LifeStraw filter but still want to be able to carry water with you, try the LifeStraw Go stainless steel water bottle. You can fill this bottle up anywhere—rivers, lakes or your plain old kitchen sink—and the straw will filter out any pesky parasites or microplastics hiding in your water source.

Reviewers say this bottle is durable and easy to use. Thanks to the included carabiner clip, it’s easy to carry, and the stainless steel keeps water cold for hours. But most of all, reviewers love the peace of mind they get when drinking water from this bottle.

Get the LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle for $44.89 (Save $15.06)

4. Save $100: The Fitbit Sense

Manage stress with the Fitbit Sense. Fitbit

The Fitbit Sense is great for anyone who wants to get a more holistic view of their health. The Sense is the first fitness tracker to include blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) testing and an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor to better track (and subsequently manage) stress. By placing your palm over the tracker, the Sense can detect electrical changes in your sweat response and evaluate your stress level.

The Sense has a larger screen compared to other fitness trackers , which makes it easier to read, and its advanced sensors will make you want to dive deep into the data it gives you. Reviewers say it’s comfortable to wear and pretty to look at to boot.

Get the Fitbit Sense for $199.99 (Save $99.96)

5. Save $20: The Fitbit Luxe

Try the Fitbit Luxe for a sleek fitness tracker. Fitbit

If you've ever thought fitness trackers were bulky or ugly, the Fitbit Luxe is here to change your mind. The sleek and shiny design is smaller than many other trackers, great for those with tiny wrists or who just want a slim tracker, and comes in a chic all-black look or a pretty pink and silver design.

The Luxe tracks all the usual statistics such as heart rate, pace and workout time and automatically tracks workouts (though you can also enter these manually if you don’t like the automatic setting). This Fitbit also lets you add customizable workout settings to make it even easier to track your more frequent activities.

Get the Fitbit Luxe for $129.99 (Save $19.96)

6. 27% off: The REI Co-Op Roadtripper Duffel

This duffel bag fits everything you could need for an excursion. Getty Images / urbazon // REI Co-Op

The REI Co-Op Roadtripper Duffel is a staple for many reviewers thanks to its durable, water-resistant design and large 40L capacity. Reviewers love this trusty bag for weekend getaways, gym sessions and outdoor excursions. It doesn’t have a frame so it’s easily pliable and can squeeze into smaller spaces, and it can even fold up into a built-in pocket for easy storage. Reviewers say the material is rugged, but lightweight, so the bag doesn’t add too much extra weight when it comes time to carry it around.

Get the REI Co-Op Roadtripper Duffel for $32.93 (Save $12.02)

7. Save $30: The Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Vest

Stay warm and cozy this fall with a Patagonia vest. Patagonia // Getty Images / Jupiterimages

Get ready for chilly fall weather with the Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Vest. The fleece material helps you stay warm and dry on cold, rainy days, but is lightweight enough that you won’t feel overheated. Reviewers say this vest is the perfect mix of style, comfort and warmth, and that it’s great for layering thanks to its slim fit.

Get the Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Vest for $68.93 (Save $30.07)

8. Save $55: The Osprey Eja 58 Pack

Carry this hiking bag with ease on your next trip. Getty Images / Lilkin // Osprey

Save big and get 25% off the Osprey Eja 58 Pack. This pack is designed to keep the weight off your back and keep you cool with breathable mesh panels. This pack is ultra lightweight, weighing in at just above 2 pounds, and features such as slimmer shoulder straps make it more comfortable for women and smaller hikers.

Reviewers love how comfortably this pack sits on their backs and how easy it is to carry, even when stuffed full to the brim. Many noted the side pockets were a great feature and made for easy access to important or frequently used items.

Get the Osprey Eja 58 Pack for $164.99 (Save $55.01)

9. Save $19: The Brooks Ghost 13 Road-Running Shoes

Level up your run with Brooks Ghost running shoes. Brooks // Getty Images / Isbjorn

We often recommend Brooks Ghost running shoes , thanks to the pair’s comfortable, neutral fit that works for many foot types—and the reviews back us up. Reviewers with different foot types, shoe sizes and running abilities all swear by the Brooks Ghost 13.

Happy buyers love that these sneakers are lightweight, yet decently cushioned and supportive. Many say these shoes hold up well over time, and some went as far as to call them the “perfect” pair of shoes in their reviews. For almost $20 off, these sneakers are a great buy.

Get the Brooks Ghost 13 Road-Running Shoes for $110.93 (Save 19.07)

10. 30% off: The North Face Grays Torreys Insulated Jacket

This puffer is lightweight and warm, perfect for fall weather. The North Face

Get ready for fall with this lightweight but ultra warm insulated jacket from The North Face. The Grays Torreys coat is a slim hooded puffer jacket that comes in four stylish colors. Reviewers say they love the style and fit of the jacket, and that it’s warm and comfy without feeling like a traditional bulky or heavy winter coat. For 30% off, this jacket is a real steal.

Get The North Face Grays Torreys Insulated Jacket for $96.93 (Save $42.07)

11. 30% off: The REI Co-Op Rainer Rain Jacket

This top-rated jacket is on sale for less at REI. REI

This waterproof raincoat from REI is a great purchase for anyone who enjoys the outdoors. The waterproof material is sure to keep you dry, and it even shields from winds up to 60 mph. This shell has sealed seams to keep you totally dry, but also includes armpit zips to ventilate if things heat up.

Reviewers love how lightweight this jacket is and say it holds up through wind and rain. Many reviewers say it’s lasted them years and still feels as good as new.

Get the REI Co-Op Rainer Rain Jacket for $62.89 (Save $27.06)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop amazing deals on Patagonia, Fitbit and more at the REI Labor Day sale

