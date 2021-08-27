Cancel
Mathematics

SyntheticOTS

mathworks.com
 9 days ago

OTS scattering is a technique that can be used to determine electron density, ion and electron temperatures and velocity in laboratory plasmas. This code generates synthetic OTS spectral density functions for a given set of plasma parameters. Use the function thompsonScatteringCgsV3. Returns TS Spectral Density Function and the output convolved...

