SyntheticOTS

In atoms, protons and neutrons orbit the nucleus in one or more shells. Each shell has a specific limit on the number of protons or neutrons it can hold. When these shells are full, the resulting atomic nuclei are much more stable and compact than other nuclei. Physicists refer to the number of protons or neutrons in a full shell as “magic” numbers, with numbers 2, 8, 20, 28, 50, 82, and 126 widely recognized as being “magic” numbers. The number of protons and neutrons also determines the size of an atom’s nucleus, called its charge radius. Now, physicists have used measurements of nuclear charge radii at ISOLDE/CERN combined with theoretical models to remove the magic from one number. The results show that a previously reported “magicity” at a neutron number of 32 does not appear in the neutron-rich potassium isotopes. The research also finds that some models do not capture the sharp increase in charge radii for magic numbers beyond 28.