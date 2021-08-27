Cancel
Trippie Redd Kicks Off New Tour at The Armory

By Rees Winga
musicinminnesota.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupporting acts Iann Dior and Sofaygo joined Trippie Redd on his visit to The Armory, the first date of his new Tour, Tripp at Knight. Trippie Redd has apparently been a fan of Minnesota for awhile now, as he has made the trip for his last 3 tours. At each show, he makes sure to profess his love for the state and the crowd it always brings. However, it had been almost a year and a half since Minnesota had seen Trippie (no thanks to COVID-19) and it felt great to have him back (albeit with a much larger crowd this time around).

