Madison County State's Attorney Haine: Governor's New Mask Mandate Executive Order 'Not Criminally Enforceable'
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine issued a statement Friday afternoon about Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's new mask mandate executive order related to COVID-19 and said it is not "criminally enforceable." “This new executive order relies on the same legal foundation as the Governor’s previous executive orders relating to COVID-19,” Haine said. “It remains my legal opinion that such orders are not criminally enforceable. My office is neither Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
