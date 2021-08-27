Madison County State's Attorney Haine: Governor's New Mask Mandate Executive Order 'Not Criminally Enforceable'

SPRINGFIELD - A new bill would give the Illinois State Board of Education, or ISBE, the authority to issue, withhold and revoke state recognition of schools that fail to comply with COVID-19 health regulations. Notably, the bill has not yet been introduced to a committee, meaning beyond being drafted and introduced, there has been no legislative activity on the measure. The measure arrives in Springfield after 60 Illinois schools have already been placed on probation or had their recognition Continue Reading