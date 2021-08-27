Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, IL

Madison County State's Attorney Haine: Governor's New Mask Mandate Executive Order 'Not Criminally Enforceable'

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine issued a statement Friday afternoon about Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's new mask mandate executive order related to COVID-19 and said it is not "criminally enforceable." “This new executive order relies on the same legal foundation as the Governor’s previous executive orders relating to COVID-19,” Haine said. “It remains my legal opinion that such orders are not criminally enforceable. My office is neither Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 2

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Madison County, IL
Government
Madison County, IL
Health
City
Edwardsville, IL
County
Madison County, IL
City
Madison, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Orders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Activates Approximately 160 Illinois Army National Guard Members For Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

SPRINGFIELD – Today, Governor JB Pritzker activated approximately 160 members of the Illinois Army National Guard in support of Hurricane Ida relief efforts. “As states across the nation recover from the damage of Hurricane Ida and the continued impacts of climate change, the State of Illinois stands ready to help,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois’ brave members of the National Guard are exceptional at everything they do and will work alongside local rescue team Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Falls To 6.68 Percent, Greene County Stands At 9.0, 30,319 New Cases Announced Statewide

SPRINGFIELD – Madison County's COVID-19 positivity rate dipped to 6.68 percent average over seven days this week, down from recent weeks. The positivity rate in other areas in the region are as follows: Calhoun County, 5.56 percent, Macoupin County 6.42 percent, Jersey 7.53 percent and St. Clair County at 8.44 percent. Greene County had the highest positivity rate of 9.0 percent. Madison County has had 35,666 COVID-19 cases and 559 deaths, including a male in his 50s on Thursday. On Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Statement From Iea President Kathi Griffin On Deadline Extension Of Governor's Executive Order On Vaccination Or Weekly Testing

SPRINGFIELD – The following statement is attributable to Illinois Education Association (IEA) President Kathi Griffin: “Today’s announcement of the two-week deadline extension on the governor’s Executive Order on vaccines is welcome news. We have said all along that the best place for students to be is in the classroom, as long as it’s safe. We believe the governor’s executive order – which encourages all education employees from preschool through college Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Extends Vaccine Deadline At Request Of Hospital And School Leaders

SPRINGFIELD – As hospitals and schools work to implement additional COVID-19 testing programs and accountability measures, Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike today announced a two-week extension of vaccination requirements for individuals in high-risk settings. All healthcare workers, including nursing home employees, all P-12 teachers, and staff, as well as higher education personnel and students, will now be required to Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois Bill Would Give ISBE Authority To Revoke Schools' State Recognition

SPRINGFIELD - A new bill would give the Illinois State Board of Education, or ISBE, the authority to issue, withhold and revoke state recognition of schools that fail to comply with COVID-19 health regulations. Notably, the bill has not yet been introduced to a committee, meaning beyond being drafted and introduced, there has been no legislative activity on the measure. The measure arrives in Springfield after 60 Illinois schools have already been placed on probation or had their recognition Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Rep. Adam Niemerg Calls For More Thoughtful Approach To Universal School Mask Mandates

DIETERICH - Nearly 60 school districts have been placed on probation or have been listed as no longer being recognized by the Illinois State Board of Education for not complying with the Governor’s mask mandate, prompting Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) to urge the legislature to intervene and provide a more sensible approach. In a speech on the House floor, Niemerg called out the Illinois Department of Health and the Illinois State Board of Education for not answering his questions and providing Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Launches Comprehensive Approach To Fighting Homelessness In Illinois

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today issued Executive Order 2021-21, launching a comprehensive and integrated approach to fighting homelessness in Illinois. The order establishes the Illinois Interagency Task Force on Homelessness and the new position of State Homelessness Chief to lead the task force. It also provides for a Community Advisory Council on Homelessness consisting of diverse stakeholders that represent the goals and population described in this executive order, including Continue Reading
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Calls On Congress To Apply Fair Sentencing Reforms To Low-level Drug Offenses

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a bipartisan coalition of 25 attorneys general, today urged Congress to amend the First Step Act and extend critical resentencing reforms to individuals convicted of the lowest-level crack cocaine offenses. Raoul and the coalition sent a letter to Congress, calling on legislators to take this needed step in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in Terry v. United States, which held that certain mid-level and high-leve Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Area Unemployment Rates Dramatically Improved From July 2020 To July 2021, Illinois Unemployment Also Much Improved

SPRINGFIELD – Area cities and counties are mimicking cities and counties across the state with dramatically lower unemployment numbers in July 2021, compared to July 2020. Alton's overall numbers have drastically improved over the past year from 14.6 percent to 8.3 percent, Edwardsville is at 3.8 percent, compared to 8.2 percent a year ago. Granite City's unemployment numbers are at 6.1 percent compared to 13.8 percent a year ago. In the past month, Alton Mayor David Goins and Edwardsville Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

City Of Edwardsville Issues Policy To Vaccinate All City Employees Against COVID-19

EDWARDSVILLE – City of Edwardsville Administrator Kevin Head announced today a policy change for all city employees related to COVID-19 vaccination requirements. He said the COVID-19 vaccine now will be required of all City of Edwardsville employees. "Given the importance of the continuity of public services provided by the city, providing a safer workplace, and protecting public health, the city has determined that it is vital to the safe operation of the city for employees to receive Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois State Treasurer Frerichs Announces Fee Reductions For College Savers

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today announced another program management fee reduction for all Bright Start 529 college savers – the third reduction in five years. Effective July 3, 2021, Bright Start dropped its program management fee – the fee charged by Union Bank & Trust, the program manager for Bright Start – from 0.075% to 0.07%, a reduction that will save college savers a combined $500,000 every year. The lower fees will help every Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin, Business Leaders Discuss Immigrant Legalization Through Reconciliation

SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, yesterday met virtually with Business Roundtable affiliates to discuss the urgent need to pass immigration reform through budget reconciliation, including measures to provide legal permanent residency to Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients, and essential workers. “We need to provide a path to legal status for Dreamers and others who are contributing to our economy Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Prosecutor: Suspect Banowitz Allegedly Planned to Burn Gori's House Down With Victims In It

EDWARDSVILLE - The suspected killer of prominent Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori allegedly kept a detailed “to-do” list that included burning Gori’s house down with his victims in it, Assistant State’s Attorney Jake Harlow said in court Thursday. The hearing was before Circuit Judge Kyle Napp, who allowed most of the evidence to be introduced at the Oct. 4 trial. Gori’s body, along with his two minor children, were found Jan. 4, 2020. His children were bound Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Sixteen Appointments To Illinois Boards And Commissions

ILLINOIS - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration: COMMUNITY COLLEGE BOARD An-Me Chung will serve on the Community College Board.* Since 2018 Chung has worked as a consultant to non-profit organizations such as New America, The Dr. Suess Foundation and the George W. Bush Presidential Center. Prior to this, she served as the Director of Strategic Partnership at the Mozilla Foundation. Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

State Of Illinois And Health Alliance Keep A Focus On Fitness With Second Virtual 5k/10k Challenge

CHICAGO – The State of Illinois and Health Alliance today announced the second annual Fall into Fitness Virtual 5k/10k Challenge for State wellness plan members. The virtual walk/run, scheduled for September 19-26, 2021, is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS), Health Alliance, and Be Well Illinois, the State’s comprehensive plan for wellness, to support the wellness needs of the State’s workforce amid the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Appoints Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis As New Director Of City's Department Of Health

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the appointment of infectious disease expert Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis, MD, MPH, as the new Director of the Department of Health for the City of St. Louis. “The City’s Director of Health is a key player in keeping residents safe and healthy, from increasing the life expectancies of our most vulnerable communities to managing our administrative healthcare systems,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “As the COVID-19 Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Marquette Catholic Board Discusses Issues After Receiving Information To Look Into, While Protesters Are Outside With Signs

ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Board of Directors has authorized the following statement after a meeting Tuesday night drew the attention of a small group of protesters outside the school about issues under discussion by the board. This was the statement by the Marquette Catholic Board of Education: “The Marquette Catholic High School Board was recently made aware of information which they have a responsibility to look into. The Board of Directors met on August 31, 2021, but Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Edwardsville City Police Officers Jarrod Sprinkle And Ryan Grimes Coordinate Very Successful D.A.R.E. Car Show

EDWARDSVILLE - Officer Jarrod Sprinkle and Ryan Grimes of the Edwardsville Police Department were a busy pair on a recent Sunday with the annual D.A.R.E. Car Show at Edwardsville School. Other officers and city personnel joined them for the busy day, and after an absence last year with the COVID-19 Pandemic, the show came back as strong as ever with a wide display of cars, trucks, and motorcycles, and solid attendance throughout the day. Officer Sprinkle said he and Officer Ryan Grimes are Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy