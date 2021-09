Following a rush of other retailers adding the payment option, Amazon is bringing a buy now, pay later (BNPL) checkout option to its U.S. platform for the first time. Under the partnership with Affirm, Amazon customers at checkout will have the option to split the total cost of purchases of $50 or more into monthly payments in select markets. The option will become more broadly available in coming months. Purchases from Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh and certain digital purchases like movies and books will not be eligible.