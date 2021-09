After forging her own path separate from her sister, Chloe Bailey is all set to make her solo debut. Chloe x Halle have been building their duo brand as Beyoncé's talented protegés who turned into television stars after appearing on Grownish. When the sisters decided to launch their own individual social media pages, fans knew that something was on the horizon, and the singers have continued to forge ahead as separate entities after years of winning over music fans as a dynamic duet.