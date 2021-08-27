Kabul attack: 2 SoCal Marines among the fatalities in airport bombing

Two Marines from Southern California were among the casualties in the suicide bombing attack on the Kabul airport.

The attack killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 100 Afghans. It has been attributed to an Afghanistan affiliate of the terrorist organization Islamic State.

Although the Pentagon has not officially released names of those killed, Kareem Nikoui, a Marine from Norco who was stationed at the Kabul airport, was among the fatalities, Norco Mayor Kevin Bash told Eyewitness News.

Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez of the Coachella Valley was also killed in the attack, according to a local law enforcement organization.

Nikoui's father told the Daily Beast that the Marines came to his door hours after the attack to notify him of his son'd death.

"I haven't gone to bed all night," Nikoui told the publication. "I'm still in shock. I haven't been able to grasp everything that's going on."

The city of Norco plans to honor Nikoui by placing his name on the "Lest We Forget Wall" at the George A. Ingalls Veterans Memorial Plaza, which honors city residents who made the ultimate sacrifice, the city tweeted. There is also a Gold Star Families Memorial monument under construction at the site.

Lopez, 22, was the son of two members of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and had planned on joining the agency himself after his deployment ended, according to the Riverside Sheriff's Association.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Hunter, who chose to follow a life of service, selflessness, courage and sacrifice, like his parents," the RSA said.

Lopez was the son of Riverside Deputy Sheriff Alicia Lopez and Riverside Sheriff's Captain Herman Lopez, according to the RSA.