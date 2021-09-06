Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine locally

If you are looking for the COVID-19 vaccine, it can be difficult to search around for where to find the shot locally. This is why we've compiled a list of locations in the Permian Basin currently offering the vaccine. We will actively update this list as we find more clinics.

No Appointment Necessary

MCH Urgent Care- 3001 JBS Parkway

MCH Urgent Care West- 6030 W. University Blvd

MCH Urgent Care (42nd Street)- 1940 East 42nd Street

- MCH Walk-in Times: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 10:00 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Odessa Regional Medical Center- 520 East 6th Street

F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center (Formerly West Campus) - August 27 & September 10, from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Midland YMCA - September 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Second doses of Pfizer vaccine only) (Pre-registration encouraged, call 432-682-2551)

Midland YMCA - September 13, from 4-6 p.m. (Second doses of Pfizer vaccine only) (Pre-registration encouraged, call 432-682-2551)

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center - September 25, 9:30-11 a.m.

By Appointment Only

All Walgreens Pharmacy stores

All CVS Pharmacy stores

F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center (Formerly West Campus) - Mass vaccination site every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1-5 p.m. beginning September 14. For more information on making an appointment, click here .

If you are looking for the vaccine outside of West Texas, you can access a map that shows locations nationally here .