Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

PCC Starts Fall 2021 Semester with Vaccine Requirements

By SouthPasadenan.com
South Pasadena News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents returned to Pasadena City College this week, taking the college’s first steps toward a return to normalcy while maintaining high standards of public safety. Chief among those is the college’s COVID-19 vaccination program, which was announced earlier this month. Starting Sept. 30, only students and employees who have submitted proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or have been granted a valid exemption, will be cleared for campus access for instruction or services.

southpasadenan.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, CA
Education
Local
California Health
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Health
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcc#Pasadena City College#Financial Aid#Pcc Starts#Visa#Pacoima#Rite Aid#Safeway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
NFLPosted by
NBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy