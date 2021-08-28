PCC Starts Fall 2021 Semester with Vaccine Requirements
Students returned to Pasadena City College this week, taking the college’s first steps toward a return to normalcy while maintaining high standards of public safety. Chief among those is the college’s COVID-19 vaccination program, which was announced earlier this month. Starting Sept. 30, only students and employees who have submitted proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or have been granted a valid exemption, will be cleared for campus access for instruction or services.southpasadenan.com
