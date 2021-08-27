Thunderstorms might ruin your weekend, San Antonio
San Antonians wanting to make the most out of one of the last weekends of summer will unfortunately be disappointed by the turn in weather. A strong thunderstorm moved into San Antonio Friday afternoon, bringing intense intervals of rain, sporadic lightning strikes, and winds between 20 and 40 miles per hour. Residents should seek shelter if outside and avoid flooded roadways. Remember, San Antonio: Turn around, don't drown.www.mysanantonio.com
