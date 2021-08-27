Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, TN

Group calls on Gov. Bill Lee to implement a temporary mask requirement and virtual school option

Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkUzX_0bf58g1M00

A group of health and education leaders are calling out Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, saying he needs to step up and lead during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are calling on him to implement a temporary mask requirement and virtual school option. They penned an open letter to Lee.

Lee has been outspoken against school mask mandates and virtual learning for students.

But this group, comprised of a doctor – who is also running against Lee for governor – a school nurse, school leader, parent, and a teacher, all said he needs to think about the students and educators who are at risk.

"As someone who claims to support school choice for parents and less government control, I simply can't understand why we cannot allow our local school boards to assess and meet the needs and wishes of the parents in their own communities,” said Tiffany Crow, a Shelby County Schools middle school teacher.

"What works for our district may not work for a small district somewhere in upper East Tennessee, okay? In our districts, we need the mask mandate. I know there are people who say that masks don't help. Masks do help,” said Deloris Yates, a Shelby County Schools nurse.

The advocates said if Governor Lee doesn't respond with a course of action, more lawsuits could be possible in the near future, like the one filed by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

Comments / 0

WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Government
Shelby County, TN
Education
County
Shelby County, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual School#The Mask#Lawsuits#Jasonbmartin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy