Southwest Gas's (SWX) Centuri Acquires Riggs Distler
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Centuri Group, Inc. ("Centuri"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX), today announced closing of the acquisition of Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. and its affiliates ("Riggs Distler"). Founded in 1909 and based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Riggs Distler has extensive relationships and long-term Master Service Agreements (MSA) with nearly all of the major investor-owned electric utilities in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions and provides unionized installation and repair services to its utility customers.www.streetinsider.com
