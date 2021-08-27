Cancel
Fayette County, WV

Six Fayette County Schools are under mask mandate next week

By Jessica Schueler
WVNT-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Six schools in Fayette County are requiring students and staff to wear masks for the week of August 30 – September 3, 2021. Superintendent of Schools Gary Hough made the call based on new protocols they’ve put in place. According to the Board of Education’s website, if more than five percent of the school’s population is in quarantine or more than two percent are positive for COVID-19 at the end of the school day on Thursday of each week, that school will be required to wear masks the next week.

