SC Red Cross deploys disaster volunteers to Gulf Coast ahead of Ida

Disaster volunteers with the American Red Cross of South Carolina are deploying to support sheltering efforts from Florida to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Ida, which is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane and make landfall in the U.S. Gulf States on Sunday.

Officials say the number of workers deployed may change over the coming days, but currently, ten disaster workers are deploying in person to support the disaster operation from throughout the South Carolina Region.

The Red Cross is pre-positioning shelter and relief supplies in advance of the storm and has volunteers ready to help people in need. In coordination with local officials, the Red Cross says it is prepared to open hurricane evacuation shelters as requested.

Officials with the Red Cross of South Carolina say they are also working with community partners and emergency responders to be ready to provide aid after the storm passes if needed.

Officials with Red Cross say you can help their efforts by calling, clicking, or texting to give: visit redcross.org , call 1-800-RED-CROSS , or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.