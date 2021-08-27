Cancel
Environment

SC Red Cross deploys disaster volunteers to Gulf Coast ahead of Ida

Posted by 
News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDvoP_0bf4qdqH00

Disaster volunteers with the American Red Cross of South Carolina are deploying to support sheltering efforts from Florida to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Ida, which is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane and make landfall in the U.S. Gulf States on Sunday.

Officials say the number of workers deployed may change over the coming days, but currently, ten disaster workers are deploying in person to support the disaster operation from throughout the South Carolina Region.

The Red Cross is pre-positioning shelter and relief supplies in advance of the storm and has volunteers ready to help people in need. In coordination with local officials, the Red Cross says it is prepared to open hurricane evacuation shelters as requested.

Nearly a dozen disaster workers from the American Red Cross of South Carolina are deploying to support sheltering...

Posted by American Red Cross of South Carolina on Friday, August 27, 2021

Officials with the Red Cross of South Carolina say they are also working with community partners and emergency responders to be ready to provide aid after the storm passes if needed.

Officials with Red Cross say you can help their efforts by calling, clicking, or texting to give: visit redcross.org , call 1-800-RED-CROSS , or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/
#Gulf Coast#Volunteers#Gulf States#Hurricane Evacuation#Extreme Weather#Sc Red Cross#Redcross
