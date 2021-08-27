Less than 80 people show up to UT's Neyland Stadium COVID-19 vaccine clinic

UPDATE (8/27/21): The University of Tennessee said 74 people total showed up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during its Neyland Stadium clinic last week after students returned for the fall semester.

School officials said they strongly recommend all Vols to get vaccinated, saying they can get a shot at the Student Health Center most days of the week.

Vaccination appointments at UT also remain available for the community weekly on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

You can visit the CDC's vaccine finder at this link to search to places offering COVID-19 vaccines near you.

Original Story:

Neyland Stadium is usually home to all sorts of big events, from heart-pounding football games to ceremonies celebrating different kinds of events. On Wednesday, the stadium hosted an event to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic and get more people vaccinated.

"We in the community are in this together and we're very clear on our responsibility to try to help keep each other safe," said University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman. "Vaccines and masks are the best tools we have right now."

Participants were able to get a behind-the-scenes look at Neyland Stadium and enjoy some fun activities at the event.

"We're all going to have to learn to live with this, it seems for a while," Chancellor Plowman said. "Let's use the tools we have."

After receiving the first shot, people were able to schedule an appointment for their second dose on or after Sept. 15.

As of now, UT is not asking students or staff members for proof of vaccination. Still, the chancellor said she feels good about their numbers.

"I feel confident that for faculty and staff, [that number] is pretty high," she said. "I'm thrilled to be vaccinated and I know lots of people were just rushing to get it."

Every day, Chancellor Plowman said they will be monitoring COVID-19 trends on campus.

"If we feel like we need to make some adjustments, we will do that," she said. "We've been working."

Those adjustments — as of now — will not impact football capacity.

"We're not planning on doing that. That's an outdoor event," Plowman said. "We're going to encourage people to take whatever precautions they need or they feel comfortable with for their own safety."