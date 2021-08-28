Cancel
Body Of 21-Year-Old Woman Found, Identified In Ross Township

By Royce Jones
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A body was found in Ross Township Friday afternoon.

Police say a young woman’s body was found in the area of 6th Avenue in the Laurel Gardens neighborhood.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Lauren Trapuzzano of Coraopolis.

The call came into police around 2 p.m. Friday.

Neighbors KDKA’s Royce Jones talked to said they’re on edge waiting for more details.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

This article was first published at 4:08 p.m. on August 27, 2021.

