Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

FBI Louisville recovers 'item of interest' in Crystal Rogers search

Posted by 
WHAS11
WHAS11
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15x2kl_0bf465QZ00

FBI Louisville has recovered an "item of interest" in the Crystal Rogers search.

For three days, federal agents have been in Bardstown searching for clues leading to the missing mother. The FBI narrowed their search to one driveway in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision and a crew has been carrying loads of materials from the site since Wednesday.

In a tweet , FBI Louisville said they know there are individuals in the Bardstown community who have information on Rogers' disappearance.

"Now is the time to come forward," FBI Louisville said in a statement.

It is unclear what item was recovered at the Woodlawn Springs subdivision site but the FBI said additional information will be released as it is made available.

Excavation efforts continued early Friday and neighbors told WHAS11 it will come with further removal of driveway concrete.

Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said the discovery of the item is making the investigation search feel even more real and that his office is supporting the FBI every step of the way in the search.

"I'm getting goosebumps," Pineiroa said. "At the end of the day it doesn't matter who solves it- as long as it gets solved. It's not about the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, its not about the FBI. Its about closure to their family and putting people behind bars at the end of the day."

Rogers has been missing for six years and her mother, Sherry Ballard, said she is exhausted but hopeful. Every night, FBI agents go to her home to give her an update on the day's work.

"This has been different and I feel very, very very...different little things that have happened, its like its all just lining up. I think this is going to be my answers," Ballard said.

Anyone with information in the Crystal Rogers case is asked to report what they know to the FBI through their taskforce website .

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bardstown, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Louisville, KY
Government
Bardstown, KY
Government
Nelson County, KY
Crime & Safety
Nelson County, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
County
Nelson County, KY
Bardstown, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Crystal#Fbi Louisville#Crystal Rogers#Shaymcalistertv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy