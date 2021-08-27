FBI Louisville recovers 'item of interest' in Crystal Rogers search

FBI Louisville has recovered an "item of interest" in the Crystal Rogers search.

For three days, federal agents have been in Bardstown searching for clues leading to the missing mother. The FBI narrowed their search to one driveway in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision and a crew has been carrying loads of materials from the site since Wednesday.

In a tweet , FBI Louisville said they know there are individuals in the Bardstown community who have information on Rogers' disappearance.

"Now is the time to come forward," FBI Louisville said in a statement.

It is unclear what item was recovered at the Woodlawn Springs subdivision site but the FBI said additional information will be released as it is made available.

Excavation efforts continued early Friday and neighbors told WHAS11 it will come with further removal of driveway concrete.

Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said the discovery of the item is making the investigation search feel even more real and that his office is supporting the FBI every step of the way in the search.

"I'm getting goosebumps," Pineiroa said. "At the end of the day it doesn't matter who solves it- as long as it gets solved. It's not about the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, its not about the FBI. Its about closure to their family and putting people behind bars at the end of the day."

Rogers has been missing for six years and her mother, Sherry Ballard, said she is exhausted but hopeful. Every night, FBI agents go to her home to give her an update on the day's work.

"This has been different and I feel very, very very...different little things that have happened, its like its all just lining up. I think this is going to be my answers," Ballard said.

Anyone with information in the Crystal Rogers case is asked to report what they know to the FBI through their taskforce website .

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .