Northam announces maritime company expansion in Chesapeake

More than 160 new jobs are headed to Hampton Roads.

On Friday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced a maritime company is expanding with a $4 million investment in Chesapeake.

“As long as we continue to be inclusive and respectful, it doesn't matter where people come from, the color of their skin, who they choose to love, that is very important to the business,” Northam said. “We need to keep our doors open and our lights on and as long as we do that, our economy will continue to do well.”

Prism Maritime LLC, a company that provides maritime support services to the U.S. government, will bring 166 new jobs to the area.

“The positions range anywhere from entry-level labor helpers all the way up to marine electricians, welders, and pipefitters,” explained Prism Maritime CEO and President Ron Lee.

The $4 million project will create two 12,000-square-foot facilities that will be used for manufacturing, lab, and storage space in the Greenbrier North Commerce Park. It’s expected to be completed in October.

“We are very excited about the expansion of our operations in Chesapeake,” said Lee. “This new fabrication facility allows Prism to continue to support the Navy with even more services on our prime contracts, as well as expanding our customer base within the commercial maritime industry."

Prism Maritime LLC was founded in 2007 and provides services such as engineering and research to its clients.

“The maritime industry is a key economic force for the Hampton Roads region and the entire Commonwealth,” Northam said.

Lee said he wants to grow his business to keep up with the demand. He explained, “We mainly want to be able to control our own destiny in our industry. We want to have every capability we need to do every aspect of our jobs.”

Lee said he chose to expand in Chesapeake because it’s close to the corporate office and has easy access to the highways, bases, and shipyards.

"Prism’s growth is not only important to Chesapeake, but the Hampton Roads region in general, as the company has become an important partner to the area’s maritime and military assets," said Chesapeake Mayor Rick West.

Prism Maritime leaders are still looking for workers. To look for a job, click here .