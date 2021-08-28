Cancel
Environment

Scattered storms to round out the work week, but drier for the weekend

13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 8 days ago

The weekend is going to be hot, humid, and stormy with the better chance for rain and storms on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwLdC_0bf3Epu000

A upper-level high pressure is located off the Carolina coast causing the flow from the east-southeast. That high pressure off the coast will nudge closer to central Georgia overnight into Sunday, limiting our rain chances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwkT1_0bf3Epu000

Hurricane Ida is currently in the Gulf of Mexico working its way toward the northern Gulf Coast. This National Hurricane Center is forecasting Ida to strengthen into a major category 3 hurricane before landfall in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THptQ_0bf3Epu000

Direct impacts to Central Georgia look unlikely, however we could have a few storms from the outer most rain bands Tuesday.

There could be some good news behind the remnants of Ida. On the back side of tropical systems, there is something called subsiding or sinking air. This could leave us with some lower humidity by the end of next week!

By the end of the next seven days, we could pick up half an inch to 1.5 inches of rain with locally heavy amounts possible under heavier downpours.

7-Day Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYOaP_0bf3Epu000

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com

