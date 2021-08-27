Berrien County Building and Grounds Superintendent Charged With Embezzlement

The Berrien County Prosecutor’s office has charged Berrien County Building and Grounds Superintendent Joel Johnson with embezzlement. Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli says the 59-year-old Johnson used Berrien County funds to purchase materials and tools for personal home construction and home improvement jobs. The embezzlement allegedly took place from around February through August of this year. The total cost of the items alleged to have been purchased ranged between $1,000 and $20,000. Johnson was arraigned on a charge of embezzlement by an agent in an amount between $1,000 and $20,000 in the Berrien County Trial Court on Friday and will have a preliminary examination next month. He’s facing up to five years in prison. As a condition of his bond, Johnson is prohibited from entering Berrien County government property unless it is court-related.