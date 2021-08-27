Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 Boosters, Flu Season, and the Future of the Pandemic

pharmacytimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Pharmacy Times®, Sachin Nagrani, MD, medical director at the home visit and telemedicine service Heal, discusses the Biden administration's announcement that booster shots will soon be available for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and what this would mean for patients and practitioners. Pharmacy Times interviewed Sachin...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccines#Flu Shots#Influenza Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccines#Pharmacy Times#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NJ.com

Is Moderna’s COVID vaccine better against Delta than Pfizer’s? Researchers weigh in.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine might offer better protection against the Delta variant than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to a report by Reuters. The efficacy of Moderna’s vaccine fell from 86% to 76% between early 2021 and July, according to a study by the Mayo Clinic Health System. Meanwhile, the effectiveness of Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine dropped from 76% to 42%.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Study Suggests Benefits For Oral Cannabidiol in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19

In an interview with Pharmacy Times®, Guillermo Torre-Amione, MD, PhD, FACC, the chairman of Cardiol Therapeutics, discusses the potential use for CBD in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, as well as its therapeutic benefits in certain patients with cardiovascular disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Guillermo Torre-Amione, MD, PhD, FACC, the chairman of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

U.S. officials said last week that adults vaccinated with the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines should start getting booster shots eight months after their second dose was administered, starting in mid-September. Now, a person familiar with the plans tells The Wall Street Journal, federal regulators will likely approve boosters for all three approved vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — starting six months after inoculation.
Public HealthCNBC

Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for Covid-19 vaccine booster

Moderna on Wednesday asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow the use of a third booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine. The FDA is considering booster shots of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, but so far has only allowed people with weakened immune systems to receive third doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer shots.
Hillsdale, MIthedailyreporter.com

Expect a flu season this year as COVID-19 habits change

COVID-19 prevented a flu season last year, but for fall 2021 that’s expected to change. Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency Medical Director Dr. Lauren Vogel said “last year, if you look at the numbers, we didn't have a flu season. The numbers were very, very low.”. He explained that likely...
Public HealthPosted by
Variety

COVID-19 Booster Shots to Be Available Next Month, Health Officials Announce

Announced by health officials and the Biden administration on Wednesday, Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to get a booster shot beginning in September. Starting September 20, booster shots will be offered to individuals who were vaccinated in the early stages of the nationwide rollout, such as healthcare workers, nursing home residents and senior citizens, in order to further protect against COVID-19. Americans who got the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be eligible to get a booster shot eight months after they received their second shot. More research will be done on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the...
PharmaceuticalsElko Daily Free Press

Why COVID Vaccine Boosters Now?

A lot has changed since the first Americans got their vaccines. In a word: Delta. The CDC says the variant now accounts for nearly 100 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. And while vaccines are still incredibly effective at preventing hospitalization and death, the CDC says boosters are a good idea. With vaccines, boosters, and variants -- science is happening in real time. It comes down to efficacy how the vaccines work under controlled-study circumstances compared to effectiveness how they work in the real world. Dr. Greg Poland, the director of the Mayo Vaccine Research Group said, "We have already seen some decrease in the ability of these vaccines to protect against symptomatic disease with Gamma, Delta and Beta variants."The best case study may be Israel. It has among the world's highest levels of vaccination for COVID, mostly the Pfizer vaccine. And those vaccinations started earlier than in the U.S. But over time, the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine dropped from 95 percent effective in preventing infection in January to April to just 39 percent in late June to early July. "It appears to be durable in the sense of protecting people against the most severe outcomes of infection like hospitalization, death, severe disease," Poland said. "But simultaneous with time moving on has been the development of more and more viral mutations and viral variants. And that may be the more important issue."New research from the Mayo Clinic backs that up. It shows the Delta variant's spread dropped Moderna's effectiveness to 76 percent and Pfizer's to 42 percent.It may be the opposite for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and so far, there is no booster recommendation for people who got Johnson & Johnson. "When you look at the studies on Johnson and Johnson over that eight month period for some of their endpoints, the effectiveness actually increased over time," occupational physician at the Mayo Clinic Dr. Melanie Swift said. "So we may well have a different recommendation for boosters based upon whether you got an mRNA vaccine initially or you got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine initially." The FDA still needs to approve booster shots after looking at the clinical trial data. Pfizer submitted early-stage clinical trial data this week, which they say showed "significantly higher" antibodies that held up to Delta.
Public Healthfloridapolitics.com

Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 booster shots coming Sept. 20, Biden admin says

Those who were fully vaccinated earliest will be able to get the booster shot first. Americans who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can get COVID-19 booster shots this fall, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Wednesday. A third vaccine dose will be available Sept. 20 “and starting 8 months after an...
Public HealthWebMD

COVID-19 Booster Shots to Start in September: Officials

Aug. 18, 2021 -- Booster shots to ramp up protection against COVID-19 infection are slated to begin the week of Sept. 20, the Biden administration announced at a press briefing Wednesday. Those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines would be eligible to get a booster shot 8 months after...
Pharmaceuticalselonnewsnetwork.com

CDC recommends COVID-19 Pfizer, Moderna booster shots after eight months

The Centers for Disease Control is recommending Americans who received the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines get a booster vaccine dose eight months after receiving their second doses, starting Sept. 20. First in line for the booster vaccine shots will be older adults, health care workers and immunocompromised individuals who have been fully vaccinated for eight months, according to the CDC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy