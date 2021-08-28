Cancel
VOTE NOW | Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for Sept. 3

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 8 days ago

The touchdowns, the rivalries, the cheers – it’s got to be Friday Football Fever!

Show your school pride and vote for WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for Friday, Sept. 3.

You can vote on each device for your favorite team from your desktop computer, mobile phone, and or iPad as well.

Voting ends on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 5:00 p.m.

Click here: mobile voting

If voting multiple times on a computer you will need to vote and refresh your web browser to vote again.

These high school teams are in the running for this week.

  • Walkertown vs. Eastern Randolph
  • Oak Grove vs. Ragsdale
  • Southern Alamance vs. Williams
  • SW Guilford vs. HP Central
  • Smith vs. SE Guilford

Watch all the highlights and scores during WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever special on Friday starting around 11:15 p.m.

Follow @Luke_Lyddon @_AmandaFerguson and @bhallwfmy for the latest Friday Football Fever coverage on Twitter #WFMYFFF

WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
