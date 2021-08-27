Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, TN

Opinion | Lee can still turn things around with a change of heart – and a big change in governing | Otis Sanford

Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8exT_0bf29TX100

With each passing day, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee faces increasing pressure to change his way of thinking about how to keep school children safe from COVID-19. From the start of the pandemic in Tennessee, Lee has been anything but aggressive in responding to the deadly virus. He was never a fan of shutting down the economy, or remote learning for school children. And he rarely if ever spoke up in favor of a general mask mandate.

Now, with a third wave of cases ravaging the state – Lee continues to be out of step with prudent measures to slow the spread. His executive order last week allowing parents to opt-out of mask mandates at public schools was perhaps his most dreadful decision so far.

The Shelby County and Metro Nashville school districts are simply ignoring the order. And Thursday, the Shelby County government filed a federal lawsuit against Lee, accusing him of putting children at risk and depriving them of equal protection under the constitution. Even the CEO of St. Jude Hospital is openly critical of the governor for his mask opt out order. Not to mention that Lee’s own state Health Department says masks are the best defense against the spread of COVID in schools.

Like I said, it’s been a bad stretch for the governor. But he can still turn it around with a change of heart – and a big change in governing.

Comments / 2

WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Health
Shelby County, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Economy#St Jude Hospital#Health Department#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy