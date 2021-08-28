Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Ex-state worker, sex assault survivor: I'm no political prop

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38k28W_0bf1uGsb00

A former government official who says she is a sexual assault survivor is demanding that the New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate stop using her story as a “political prop” in a campaign video that bashes Gov. Phil Murphy.

Katie Brennan, who has said she was sexually assaulted by a peer while they both worked on Murphy's behalf in 2017, said Friday she wasn't consulted before Jack Ciattarelli this week launched PhilMurphyDoesNotCare.com. The site prominently features a video of Brennan publicly testifying before legislators and charges that Murphy uses women as “political props."

She said in a tweet earlier she wasn't a prop or a pawn herself.

“Take it down,” she said Friday.

“I wasn’t consulted prior to the creation of the website and the ad campaign and had I been would have expressed my displeasure with it. It looks like an endorsement of the Ciattarelli campaign, which is not my intent,” she said in a phone interview.

She added: “There is a way to hold people accountable and talk about the mistakes of the past and what their vision and plans for betterment and equity and reform are in the future without dragging me into the fight in a way that I certainly did not ask to be.”

In a statement, Ciattarelli campaign spokesperson Stami Williams praised Brennan and said “she bravely came forward and publicly shared her story," but she did not directly address Brennan's request to remove the video.

“It's an important message and we are committed to ensuring that voters know about Governor Murphy's abysmal record as it relates to women," she said.

A message has also been left with Murphy’s campaign.

The video shows testimony before lawmakers from Brennan, interspersed with text from Ciattarelli saying Murphy chose not to do anything to help her until it negatively impacted him.

This week’s development draws voters’ attention back to the #MeToo movement and the treatment of women in state politics, widely acknowledged to have a toxic history. Before the coronavirus pandemic ground much in state politics to a halt, New Jersey was confronting how women had historically been treated in government, with State Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg heading a panel of women to investigate.

The episode also places Brennan once again under the political spotlight nearly three years after her account dominated headlines in the state, and it comes as Murphy seeks to become the first Democrat reelected governor in 44 years. Ciattarelli is running behind Murphy in recent polls.

The former chief of staff at New Jersey's Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, Brennan came forward in 2018 saying she was sexually assaulted by Albert Alvarez in 2017 while both were working to get Murphy elected.

Alvarez denied the allegations. Law enforcement officials declined to bring charges citing a lack of evidence.

Brennan's account launched a legislative inquiry and led Murphy to hire a legal team to investigate the matter as well.

The reviews found that Murphy's staff botched its response to Brennan's repeated attempts to report the alleged assault and found Murphy’s administration appeared more concerned with “avoiding negative publicity” than following procedures to investigate thoroughly.

The Murphy-backed inquiry found that Alvarez was hired for a position in state government despite Brennan's allegations and faulted Murphy's team for hiring. Murphy has said he found out about the hiring only when Brennan's account appeared in the Wall Street Journal.

Brennan also sued the state and Murphy, leading to a $1 million settlement, with most of the money going to charities chosen by Brennan. She has since left state government and now works as an adviser for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Weinberg, a Democrat who was critical of how Murphy and his administration handled Brennan's allegations, stopped short Friday of calling Ciattarelli out by name and instead blasted Republicans generally. In a statement, she suggested that Republicans did not forcefully enough address harassments and assault allegations levied against former President Donald Trump.

“I do not believe that those who have been silent over the four years of the prior Presidency and during the prior Governor have any standing to now try to politicize these issues,” she said.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states with regular gubernatorial election s this year. California has a recall election for governor.

Mail-in ballots go out Sept. 18 in New Jersey, with early in-person voting set for Oct. 23-31. Election Day is Nov. 2.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

390K+
Followers
99K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Jack Ciattarelli
Person
Katie Brennan
Person
Loretta Weinberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Democrat#The Wall Street Journal#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
CBS News

Transcript: Governor Phil Murphy on "Face the Nation," September 5, 2021

The following is a transcript of an interview with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy that aired on Sunday, September 5, 2021, on "Face the Nation." WEIJIA JIANG: We turn now to the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Ida's path measured more than a thousand miles from where it made landfall in Louisiana through the northeast, bringing torrential rain and flooding and spawning tornadoes in at least six states. At least 65 people are dead. In New Jersey alone 27 people were killed, largely due to flooding. The state's governor, Phil Murphy, joins us now from Middletown. Good morning, Governor. Thank you for making time for us.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

The FCC Commissioner Echoing Kevin McCarthy Is Married To McCarthy’s Counsel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) threatened this week to retaliate against telecom and tech companies that comply with a House committee’s request to preserve call records for certain people connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. McCarthy also warned ― incorrectly, according to legal experts ― that preserving such records would be illegal.
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Former FBI agent who worked on still-secret FBI 9/11 case says hijackers had U.S.-based support network

President Biden signed an executive order Friday directing the Department of Justice to oversee a declassification review of some documents related to the 9/11 attacks, amid pressure from families of victims who are demanding to know if Saudi Arabia helped the hijackers. The order requires the attorney general to release any declassified documents in the next six months.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Andrew Cuomo Left Behind a Rent-Relief Debacle

On June 1st, New York began accepting applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or E.R.A.P., a $2.7 billion bailout fund for hundreds of thousands of renters and landlords who lost jobs or income or both during the pandemic. The money, which represented New York’s share of the $46.5 billion in rent relief that the federal government had sent to the states months earlier, had the potential to stave off catastrophe. New York has a higher proportion of renters than any other state in the country—and some of the highest rents. It’s been estimated that, a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, renters in New York owe as much as $3.3 billion in back rent. One in five New York households has “slight to no confidence” in its ability to make next month’s rent. E.R.A.P.—which would pay as much as twelve months of back rent, plus three upcoming months—promised to wipe out much of that debt, and alleviate some measure of anxiety.

Comments / 0

Community Policy