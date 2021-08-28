Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edwardsville, IL

SIUE Alumnus Ghimire Triumphs In Transportation Research Contest

By Megan Wieser
riverbender.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE – As no-notice disasters pose a huge threat to both life and property, an efficient evacuation plan is essential in case of an emergency. While pursuing graduate research at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Ishwor Ghimire, an international student from Kathmandu, Nepal, won the 2021 Dr. Nylen W. Edwards Memorial Transportation Research Paper Contest for creating a detailed no-notice evacuation plan for the SIUE road network.

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Illinois Education
Edwardsville, IL
Education
State
Missouri State
Edwardsville, IL
Traffic
City
Edwardsville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Evacuation#Alumnus#Earthquake#Vissim#N Research Dr#University Dr#Abna Engineering Inc#The School Of Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Edwardsville, ILriverbender.com

SIUE Graduate School Presents 2021 Research Grants To Doctoral Students

EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate School has selected 12 recipients for the 2021 Research Grants for Research Doctoral Students (RGRDS) awards. The RGRDS program awards grants up to $1,000 on a competitive basis to support research/projects initiated and conducted by students of the SIUE education doctorate (EdD)...
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

SIUE Alumnus Wygal Works to End Lunch Shaming Nationwide

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumnus Zach Wygal is a teacher on a mission to help end the all too common issue of lunch shaming. Many U.S. schools are affected by lunch shaming, a term used to describe situations in which students are publicly singled out and stigmatized during lunch. To pressure parents into paying delinquent bills, schools sometimes give students a cold sandwich instead of a hot meal and sometimes deny food altogether. To help combat this issue nationwide Continue Reading
Telegraph

Flowers named to SIUE post

EDWARDSVILLE — Natasha Flowers, PhD, has been named the assistant dean for anti-racism, equity and inclusion at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior. Flowers assumed her new responsibilities on July 1. She spent the past 18 years in a variety of academic capacities at IUPUI...
Edwardsville, ILwgel.com

KC & SIUE Sign Partnership Agreement For Speech Communication

Kaskaskia College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) signed a new articulation agreement for KC graduates to easily transfer to SIUE to continue the Applied Communication Studies (ACS) Pathway. Students complete the first two years of their bachelor’s degree at KC through this partnership and then transfer to SIUE for degree completion. The positive impacts are significant to graduates’ time, money, and effort.
Chattanooga, TNnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Research partnership launched to support logistics industry, learning centers across tri-state region

Thrive Regional Partnership (Thrive), an organization that builds public/private partnerships for responsible growth in greater Chattanooga, is collaborating with the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) on a research project to understand freight capacity and explore multimodal freight transportation in the tri-state region. The open source data platform, called the...
Tifton, GAuga.edu

Veterinary lab expands STEM opportunities

Tifton lab honored for program serving underrepresented rural communities. A University of Georgia lab in Tifton was recognized this month for its efforts to expand the number of underrepresented, first-generation and rural students who choose careers in science, technology, math and engineering. The exploratory academy at the University of Georgia’s...
Colorado Springs, COuccs.edu

UCCS names Cybersecurity Education and Research Center in honor of distinguished alumnus Kevin W. O’Neil

O’Neil’s transformational gift to enable extraordinary opportunities for students and community. The University of Colorado Colorado Springs today unveiled the Kevin W. O’Neil Cybersecurity Education and Research Center, made possible by the landmark $3 million gift of alumnus, philanthropist, entrepreneur and Colorado Springs native Kevin O’Neil. O’Neil’s gift cements UCCS’...
Hillsdale, MIHillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale College professor launches $2M research project

Dr. Ian Church, assistant professor of philosophy at Hillsdale College, has received a three-year, $2.3-million grant from the John Templeton Foundation that aims to establish experimental philosophy of religion as a new, authentic area of research. Church is the principal investigator of the project, titled “Launching Experimental Philosophy of Religion,”...
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP Alumnus training to be leader in Education Policy

(BOSTON) El Paso native Jessica Tellez will spend the coming year developing her skills as an education leader by participating in the Massachusetts Education Policy Fellowship Program (EPFP), run by the Rennie Center for Education Research & Policy. This program serves mid-career professionals who seek to expand their networks and...
Edwardsville, ILTelegraph

SIUE adds four police officers

EDWARDSVILLE — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department has added four officers to its squad. The officers were sworn in Friday, Aug. 20 by SIUE Chief of Police Kevin Schmoll. Chancellor Randy Pembrook and Vice Chancellor for Administration Morris Taylor also participated in the ceremony. The new officers are:
Marquette, MInmu.edu

Alumnus Serves on Michigan Board of Athletic Trainers

Northern Michigan University alumnus James Winkler Jr. of Allendale was appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Michigan Athletic Trainer Board. He holds a bachelor's degree in health and fitness management (1998) and a master's in exercise science (2000) from NMU. Winkler is a senior staff athletic trainer at Grand Valley State University.
Greenville, SCfurman.edu

Alumnus leads tech support biz for the senior set

There’s a new kid on the block for online tech support. Meet Go Go Quincy, the brainchild of Tyler Wood ’14 and co-founder Ryan Greene. But Quincy isn’t for everyone – its target audience is adults aged 55 and older. And now, while the coronavirus Delta variant is raging, the company is offering the service to individuals at no charge.
SportsAugusta Free Press

Virginia Tech alumnus wins paratriathlon national title

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Most people struggle to finish a 30-minute session on an elliptical machine these days, so imagine the pain involved with training for a competition that requires swimming the equivalent of half a mile, biking for 12.5 miles, and running for three miles.
CollegesAlestle

Get to know the SIUE administrators on campus

In order to get the most out of the SIUE experience, it’s important to know some of the university’s administrators and student representatives. Here is a brief description of each position:. Randy Pembrook - Chancellor. Pembrook is SIUE’s ninth chancellor and is head of the university’s leadership chain. He has...
Raleigh, NCfranchising.com

Triumph In A Challenging Year!

919 Marketing Recognized as Nation’s Highest Ranked Franchise Marketing and PR Firm Agency Honored For Impressive 147% Growth Rate. August 30, 2021 // Franchising.com // Raleigh, N.C. - For the third year in a row, 919 Marketing is recognized as the nation’s highest ranked franchise marketing and PR firm. The company is ranked for the fifth time on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The multi-million-dollar franchise marketing and PR agency, located just outside of Raleigh, N.C., experienced an explosive three-year growth rate of 147%.
Philadelphia, PAjefferson.edu

Alumnus Named Jefferson Academic Board Chair

‘We want to be responsive to the world we live in today,’ says innovator and entrepreneur Drew Morrisroe. Drew Morrisroe ’96, MBA’99, is an alumnus who studied information systems, finance and international business at Philadelphia University and also a longtime trustee at PhilaU. Now, he’s been named chair of the Jefferson Academic Board, a trustee committee that oversees and guides the University.
EntrepreneurshipThe Daily Collegian

Engineering alumnus to use gift to inspire collaboration and mentorship

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Davis Mullholand always looks for ways to collaborate with those around him and help others succeed. As a Penn State architectural engineering alumnus, he credits the program and its faculty for helping him find success in his career and other aspects of his life. Now, he wants to give back to the program, inspire students to follow in his footsteps and have them serve as mentors in their communities.
Illinois Stateriverbender.com

State Deploys Community Vaccination Teams To SIU Carbondale Campus

CARBONDALE – The State of Illinois is deploying a team of community vaccinators to Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIU-C) to help the education system meet the vaccine mandate for higher education. The State is also reaching out to community colleges and other higher education institutions across Illinois to make similar vaccination programs available on their campuses.
Stillwater, OKokstate.edu

USDA names OSU alumnus Matlock senior advisor

Media Contact: Brian Brus | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-6792 | BBrus@okstate.edu. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently named Oklahoma State University graduate Marty Matlock to a key position in the USDA’s Marketing and Regulatory Programs. Matlock, who received his doctorate in biosystems engineering and masters in botany at OSU,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy