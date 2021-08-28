SIUE Alumnus Ghimire Triumphs In Transportation Research Contest
EDWARDSVILLE – As no-notice disasters pose a huge threat to both life and property, an efficient evacuation plan is essential in case of an emergency. While pursuing graduate research at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Ishwor Ghimire, an international student from Kathmandu, Nepal, won the 2021 Dr. Nylen W. Edwards Memorial Transportation Research Paper Contest for creating a detailed no-notice evacuation plan for the SIUE road network.www.riverbender.com
