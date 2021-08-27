Car crashes into Dior store on Near North Side

A man crashed his car into the Dior store in the Near North Side, Chicago police said Friday morning.

According to police, the man was driving on the sidewalk shortly after 11 a.m. going northbound in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue. He then crashed into the Dior Store in the 900 block of North Rush.

The man was placed into custody and then taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment in serious condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Police have not released any further details about the circumstances of the crash or if anything influenced the driver's behavior. No further details about the driver have been released.

Police also did not offer any information on whether citations would be issued for the crash.