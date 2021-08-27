Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

4 Line 3 protesters arrested at Minnesota Capitol

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S6UR0_0bezIbv200

Minnesota troopers on Friday arrested four people protesting Enbridge Energy's Line 3 replacement pipeline project at the state Capitol.

Videos posted on social media showed law enforcement officers surrounding about a dozen protesters. About 1,000 demonstrators gathered earlier in the week for a major rally calling on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to pull permits and shut down the replacement pipeline project.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Bruce Gordon told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the arrests happened after a teepee remained on the Capitol grounds Friday after the event permit expired Thursday evening. The State Patrol, which is responsible for Capitol security, met with tribal liaisons, owners of the tepee and other group leaders “to come to an agreement for the group to voluntarily take the tepee down,” he said in an email.

“The tepee was removed by its owners while troopers provided security today. Personal property that remained at the site was also removed by members of the group,” Gordon said. “Some individuals were uncooperative with creating space for the tepee to come down.”

He said four people were arrested for misdemeanor trespass and two more were cited and released for obstruction.

Indigenous and environmental activists who oppose the pipeline argue the project violates Native American treaty rights and will aggravate climate change and risk spills that would contaminate areas where Indigenous people hunt, fish and gather wild rice.

Line 3 starts in Alberta and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin . The 337-mile (542.35-kilometer) segment in Minnesota is the last phase in replacing the deteriorating pipeline that was built in the 1960s. Construction began in December.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

390K+
Followers
99K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alberta, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
State
North Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Fish#Protest Riot#Enbridge Energy#Democratic#The State Patrol#Native American#Indigenous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Enbridge
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy