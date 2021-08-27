Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

How To Do Reverse Lunges To Work Your Lower Body (Especially The Glutes)

MindBodyGreen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking your legs and glutes is so important for a strong foundation in any fitness routine. If you're looking for a simple but effective lower-body move that's sure to get your muscles working, you'll want to try reverse lunges. (Bonus points: This move is gentler on your joints and safer for beginners than classic lunges.) Here's how to do them properly, plus tips, modifications, and benefits, from certified personal trainer BB Arrington, CPT.

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lower Body#Exercise#Lunge#Nutrition#Cpt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
WorkoutsThe Guardian

Move of the week: how to support your lower back

A great glute-strengthening exercise that particularly benefits desk-bound lower backs; it will also improve hip mobility, which can get too tight when you’re sitting for too long. I use it at the beginning of my yoga classes to prepare the hamstrings and glutes for the yoga practice ahead: it’s low-impact, but if you’re doing it properly you will feel the burn.
Workoutspodiumrunner.com

Sore Muscles? It Might Be Your Diet

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Runners are always looking for ways to recover faster, feel better, and perform well the next day. But have you thought about how your diet might affect your muscle soreness?. Anyone that has...
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Do Hip Thrusts With Perfect Form

If you want to strengthen and build your glutes, then it's sort of a requirement to learn how to do hip thrusts. OK, you really shouldn't ever feel like you ​have​ to do an exercise, but the hip thrust (HT) is, hands-down, the single-best glute exercise of all time. ​What...
Fitnessbelmarrahealth.com

Treating and Preventing Muscle Cramps in Your Legs

Have you ever been woken up by intense cramping in your calf, or maybe had a flare-up following a long walk?. Muscle cramps can hit hard and fast, sometimes leaving you confused and in intense pain for several minutes. The muscles in your legs are made from bundles of fiber...
Workoutsboxrox.com

5 Lower Body Unilateral Exercises to Explode Your Strength and Destroy Weaknesses

Lower Body Unilateral Exercises will imrpove your mobility, strength and uncover and fix major imbalances in your body and movement. One of the best ways to overcome a plateau in traditional bilateral movements like the squat, strict press, or bench press is to incorporate more unilateral training. When you use both arms or legs, it is easy for your body to naturally compensate for your weaker side. But by training each side individually, you can not only get more from your lifts, but gain a higher quality of movement by evening out imbalances and reduce your risk of injury.
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

The Trainer-Approved ‘Sissy Squat’ Will Work Your Abs, Glutes, and Quads All at Once

Squats are one of those exercises that seem to appear in nearly every workout from Pilates to traditional strength training. Whether you love squats or could go the rest of your life without doing them, they're great for strengthening your lower body, specifically your quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings. As you probably already know, there are a ton of squat variations you can do, and one of the best for hitting your quads (aka your thighs) is the sissy squat.
YogaMindBodyGreen

This Facial Exercise Can Chisel Your Cheeks, Jawline & Plump Your Lips In One Fell Swoop

Many swear by a daily face yoga practice, and given the skin care benefits (and striking before-and-after photos), it's not hard to see why: Intentional facial exercises can tighten an area, similar to how a regular gym session can strengthen your muscles. Plus, the movements can stimulate blood flow in your face, which delivers nutrients to the skin cells and spurs the production of collagen—which, as we know, keeps your skin firm and taut. One 2018 study even found that the daily exercise could reduce signs of facial aging.
Yogabeachbodyondemand.com

How to Do Body Scan Meditation

There are as many ways to relax and meditate as there are benefits of meditation. So how do you choose? A good one to try if you’re just starting out is body scan meditation. A 2019 research review found that body scan meditation techniques can better your relationship with your...
Fitnessocmomblog.com

How Your Diet Is Affecting The Way Your Body And Brain Work

I believe it’s a no-brainer that food is essential for us humans. Considering food being the basic necessity, failure to understand your body’s needs can result in major bodily losses. For this reason, medical science has begun to channel its focus toward the consumption of nutrients that will help your body perform better.
WorkoutsThrive Global

How Holding a Five Minute Lunge Can Improve Your Life

If I told you that holding a lunge for five minutes can improve your life, would you believe me? It may sound crazy but this exercise can have a major positive impact on your life. The move is called the Extreme Isometric Lunge. This is one of the simplest exercises on the planet but the impact can be profound. The name says isometric but it’s really an eccentric move since you’ll be slowly lowering your body till your legs hit the ground. I originally heard about this exercise in an article on just-fly-sports.com. It sounded interesting and crazy but I didn’t know how to add it to my workout routine. Once the pandemic started and gyms were closed down, the opportunity to experiment with this exercise came.
Weight LossMindBodyGreen

In A Workout Rut? Here's What Your Routine Is Missing

Over the years, we've learned a lot about what it takes to land a solid workout routine. And guess what—it's not all blood, sweat, and tears. Sometimes the strongest regimen is the one that is open to change, allows for rest, or even loses steam from time to time. And none of these things are signs of failure.
WorkoutsMindBodyGreen

9 Best Yoga Shorts That Are Perfect For Any Type Of Flow

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. I'm a fan of yoga leggings as much as anyone—heck, I practically wear them every day, during workouts and otherwise. However, if I'm moving through a flow during warm-weather months or taking a hot yoga class, the staple waist-to-ankle activewear can feel a bit...much. That's where yoga shorts come in.
YogaT3.com

How to reset your body clock in three days

How are you feeling? Well rested, got the full eight hours of sleep, raring to go? According to The Sleep Council says that 40% of the UK public suffers from sleep issues, so if you answered 'yes', you're one of the lucky ones. It's not all lost though – MattressNextDay...
Workoutsboxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
Workoutsboxrox.com

Try Camille Leblanc-Bazinet’s Ultimate Squat Challenge

CrossFit Games champion Camille Leblanc-Bazinet has challenged her followers to try her ultimate squat challenge. Facing the wall with your arms raised, squat as close to the wall as possible until your hips go below parallel. Other pointers:. Your squat will only be valid so long as you keep your...
Public HealthKELOLAND TV

What does COVID-19 do to your body

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — As COVID-19 has spread through our homes, or schools, our communities and our world, it has become increasingly clear that this is no ordinary virus. COVID has the potential to cause devastating damage to your health, both in the present and in the future. Today,...
Weight Lossearth.com

Avocados reduce dangerous belly fat in women

Avocados may be a powerful weapon for women in the fight against dangerous belly fat, according to a new study. The researchers have found that an avocado a day helps women redistribute belly fat toward a healthier profile. In a randomized controlled trial, 105 overweight or obese adults were provided...

Comments / 0

Community Policy