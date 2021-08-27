How To Do Reverse Lunges To Work Your Lower Body (Especially The Glutes)

If I told you that holding a lunge for five minutes can improve your life, would you believe me? It may sound crazy but this exercise can have a major positive impact on your life. The move is called the Extreme Isometric Lunge. This is one of the simplest exercises on the planet but the impact can be profound. The name says isometric but it’s really an eccentric move since you’ll be slowly lowering your body till your legs hit the ground. I originally heard about this exercise in an article on just-fly-sports.com. It sounded interesting and crazy but I didn’t know how to add it to my workout routine. Once the pandemic started and gyms were closed down, the opportunity to experiment with this exercise came.