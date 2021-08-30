New Haven requiring city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

The city of New Haven is requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subjected to frequent testing against the virus, officials announced Friday.

Mayor Justin Elicker said during a news conference Friday afternoon that the vaccine mandate is specifically for municipal employees and does not include those working in the New Haven Public Schools system.

He said those employees are covered by Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order which requires public school teachers and workers to receive the vaccine.

The policy goes into effect on Sept. 27. Employees will be required to upload their proof of vaccination between Sept. 7 through Sept. 14.

“[The mandate] covers all city employees, including part-time employees, interns – paid and not paid – seasonal employees, probationary employees. All city employees,” the mayor said.

Elicker said about 2,000 people will be affected by the vaccine mandate. He said there will be certain exemptions for certain circumstances, such as medical conditions.

The city has created a vaccine and COVID-19 testing portal that will help officials appropriately track the information.

“Employees that are non-compliant will face disciplinary action and they will be deemed to be ‘ineligible’ to enter the workplace,” Elicker said.

New Haven’s director of public health, Maritza Bond said the vaccine mandate was put in place because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the country and in the state.

New Haven County is considered by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to be an area of high COVID-19 community transmission.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM