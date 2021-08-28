MEDIA ADVISORY: Council District 9 and LADWP Announce Partnership to Build New Park in South Los Angeles

9th District Councilmember Curren D. Price, Jr. and President of Board of Water and Power Commissioners Cynthia McClain-Hill announce partnership to build new park at Figueroa Street and Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles. News Conference will be followed by a community event where members of the community will be asked to offer input on what they’d like to see at the future park to be named after the late State Senator Bill Greene.