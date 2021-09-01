CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

With more than 1,300 Americans dying each day from COVID, experts say penalizing the unvaccinated works better than incentives

By Charles Passy
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

'Loss aversion' could be a powerful tool in convincing people to get the shot

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 1883

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Americans#New York City#Doughnut#Covid#Getty#Avengers#The New York Times#Delta Air Lines#Bloomberg Law#Wake Forest University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

There’s growing concern vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than previously thought

While it’s evident that vaccination provides strong protection against the coronavirus, scientists are increasingly concerned vaccinated people may be more susceptible to serious illness than was previously thought. According to a report by Bloomberg, this growing concern comes in the midst of a shortage of scientific studies with solid answers,...
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Unvaccinated workers NO LONGER have special pandemic leave in American Airlines. The company becomes the latest carrier to step up incentives for employee vaccines

American Airlines will stop giving a special pandemic leave to unvaccinated employees in October. This means those workers will need to use their own sick days or medical leave if they get COVID-19. American is now the latest carrier to encourage workers to get the vaccine through policy changes. See...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Some Unvaccinated Americans Blame Fully Vaccinated People For COVID-19 Surge: Poll

Some unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated individuals for the surge of Delta COVID-19 cases in the country than blame themselves, a new poll found. In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, it was found that 6% of unvaccinated Americans said they were responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. However, 7% say vaccinated Americans should be blamed the most for the spread.
Public HealthGainesville.com

Workplace Savvy: Unvaccinated soon won't have free pass for COVID testing, treatment

Last week I predicted that insurance companies were soon going to figure out a way to share the huge cost of COVID medical care. I thought one way would be to either charge higher insurance premiums for the unvaccinated (who are more likely to be hospitalized) or by giving a discount to those that showed proof of vaccination. I still think this is likely to happen.
Public HealthWashington Times

Dr. Fauci tells vaccinated Americans that ‘inevitably’ they will require COVID-19 booster shots

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a message for Americans who recently received COVID-19 vaccinations: Expect calls for booster shots down the line. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases made the comment during a Thursday broadcast of NBC’s “Today” program while discussing what citizens can expect on the pandemic front moving forward.
Public Healthdeseret.com

What the delta variant is really doing to fully vaccinated people now

Fully vaccinated people now remain at risk for the novel coronavirus as waning immunity and the rise of the delta variant have made it more dangerous for those who have been inoculated. Are fully vaccinated people getting COVID-19? Experts told The Washington Post that there is now growing evidence from...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Posted by
Tom Stevenson

CDC Tells Americans To Stay Home If You Haven't Been Vaccinated

Looking to travel to Miami, Orlando or somewhere else in Florida? Well, according to guidance from the CDC, unless you're fully vaccinated you should stay at home. Concerns are starting to increase among health officials due to the recent surge in Covid cases, which have been primarily among the unvaccinated. Simply put, the more people who are vaccinated, the harder it is for the virus to spread and the less likely you are to get a serious illness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy