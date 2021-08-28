Cancel
Placer County, CA

Air Quality advisory for Placer County continued

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlacer County Public Health and Placer County Air Pollution Control District have extended the joint air quality advisory to notify the public of continued poor air quality conditions due to smoke from wildfires including the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County and others in northern California. This advisory will remain in effect until fires are significantly contained. Considering this, Placer County residents should expect periods of widespread smoky conditions to potentially affect all portions of Placer County, dependent upon wind direction, for the foreseeable future.

