Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri judge declines to rule on new gun law's legality

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bevnxz500

A Missouri judge on Friday declined to weigh in on the constitutionality of a new state law forbidding local police from enforcing federal gun laws.

Cole County Circuit Judge Dan Green on Friday punted the case, writing that constitutional questions need to be addressed in other pending lawsuits against St. Louis city and St. Louis County filed under the new law.

Those municipalities sued to block the law in June. In a joint statement Friday, the city and county said they plan to appeal Green's ruling.

“Today's ruling is disappointing," the statement said. "We will appeal this decision to stop this dangerous and unconstitutional law.”

The law denounces federal rules on firearms and subjects law enforcement agencies with officers who knowingly enforce any federal gun laws to a fine of about $50,000 per violating officer.

The law technically took effect when Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed it in June. But because of a drafting issue, the enforcement provisions don't kick in until Saturday, bill sponsor Rep. Jered Taylor said.

“I know that this probably isn’t going to be the end of the lawsuits that are brought against the legislation,” Taylor said. “But I'm hopeful, just like what happened here, that we’re going to prevail and we’re going to protect law-abiding citizens' gun rights in Missouri.”

The St. Louis-area lawsuit sought an injunction to halt enforcement of the law and to overturn it on the grounds that it violates the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which established that federal laws in most cases supersede state laws.

The Justice Department also sent a letter to Missouri officials warning them that the state can't ignore federal law. Officials from the federal agency in a court filing this month said at least 12 Missouri officers have dropped out of federal partnerships because of the law.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt in a statement said Green's ruling is a victory “for the Second Amendment rights of all Missourians.”

“Since the Second Amendment Preservation Act was passed, I promised to fiercely defend the law and Missourians’ Second Amendment rights," said Schmitt, who is running for U.S. Senate. "That’s exactly what we did in this case and will continue to do moving forward.”

Comments / 3

ABC News

ABC News

390K+
Followers
99K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Eric Schmitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Gun Laws#Lawsuits#Cole County Circuit#Green#Republican#The Justice Department#Missourians#U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

Texas’ Abortion Law Opens New Front in Legal Culture War (1)

The unusual steps Texas took to protect its new abortion restrictions from being blocked right out of the gate mark a new legal front in culture wars and could serve as a roadmap for states considering similar laws. In enacting its ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, Texas...
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

Federal Judge Rules Against State of Missouri in Missouri River Flow Case

A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit by the state of Missouri seeking to stop a project that would supply Missouri River water to central North Dakota. The ruling will enable the federal Bureau of Reclamation to move ahead with a water service contract for the Central North Dakota Water Supply Project. The project will receive water from the McClusky Canal.
Missouri Stateabc17news.com

Controversial Missouri gun rights law has taken a toll on fighting crime

US Marshals preparing for a recent operation with local police in Missouri to arrest a fugitive allegedly involved in drug trafficking faced last-minute hurdles because of a controversial new state law aimed at protecting gun rights, according to US law enforcement officials. The officials told CNN that local officials in...
Missouri Statelincolnnewsnow.com

Judge upholds sweeping new Missouri law that includes controversial public health provisions

JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge Thursday denied a St. Louis suburb’s attempt to block a sweeping new state law from going into effect. Judge Daniel Green, in an exceptionally quick decision, said he was bound by previous Supreme Court precedent in his denial of Overland’s request to put a halt to a law that includes restrictions on local governments in issuing pandemic-related public health orders.
Missouri StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

How Missouri’s Absurd New Gun Law Hurts Police Departments and Shooting Victims

Judy Sherry, a longtime Kansas City advocate against gun violence, founded a volunteer organization to mobilize legislative efforts in Missouri after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. Since then, she woefully admits, “nothing meaningful” has changed on the gun reform front in her state. On the contrary, in June, her Republican governor, Mike Parson, passed a new law supposedly meant to protect Second Amendment enthusiasts from “government overreach.” But advocates like Sherry and even law enforcement officials—who normally support gun rights—believe it is a dangerous nod to Parson’s right-wing base.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

No guns allowed at Minnesota State Fair, judge rules

(FOX 9) - People with carry permits will not be able to bring their guns into the Minnesota State Fair, according to a ruling handed down by a Ramsey County District Court judge Wednesday. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus had filed a lawsuit for a temporary injunction to prohibit the...
Texas StateAthens Daily Review

New Texas gun laws take effect

Texas’ new gun laws took effect Sept. 1 after Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill in June allowing most Texans over the age of 21, who are not excluded by other state or federal laws, to legally carry a holstered handgun without a concealed carry permit in most places. Until...
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Georgia's controversial voting law faces new legal challenge

ATLANTA - The controversy surrounding Senate Bill 202 signed into law earlier this year continues. "It’s unfair to Gwinnet and any citizen in Georgia," Brian Whiteside said. The Gwinnett County Solicitor General filed a legal complaint against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the Georgia State Election. "The actual provision...
Oklahoma StateKTEN.com

Legal challenge to new Oklahoma abortion law

(KTEN) — The State of Oklahoma is facing a lawsuit seeking to block five new abortion laws set to take effect in November, including a bill that will prohibit the procedure if an unborn fetus has a detectable heartbeat. Women's rights advocates maintain that the new laws in Oklahoma —...
Maricopa County, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

AG Mark Brnovich grossly misreads ‘state law’ in Senate audit subpoena investigation

Opinion: Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says Maricopa County supervisors must comply with a Senate subpoena, or risk losing revenue. But he’s wrong. According to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is violating “state law” by not turning over some of the material subpoenaed by a couple of state senators for their fraud of an election audit.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Nevada judge’s ruling on immigration law under review by DOJ

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is reviewing a Nevada federal judge’s ruling that a section of U.S. immigration law is unconstitutional and discriminatory against Hispanics, a spokeswoman said Wednesday. “The Justice Department is reviewing the matter and the acting solicitor general will decide whether to authorize an appeal,” said Nicole...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Judge rules pot license limit is legal

TRAVERSE CITY — A split ruling in a lawsuit challenging Traverse City’s nonmedical marijuana ordinance may have settled questions about its legality, at least for now. State law allows the city to limit nonmedical marijuana retailers to four, even if it allows up to 13 medical marijuana sellers, 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power said Tuesday. He also found that limit doesn’t violate the due process rights of a handful of medical marijuana sellers looking to become nonmedical cannabis retailers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy