Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US projects $3.12T budget deficit for this year, down $555B

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bevPZLj00

The Biden administration is forecasting that this year's budget deficit will be $555 billion lower than it estimated back in May, helped by an economy that is rebounding more quickly than had been expected.

But even with the improvement, the administration said Friday that it is forecasting a deficit of $3.12 trillion for the budget year that ends Sept. 30. That would be the second largest deficit in history, exceeded slightly by last year's $3.13 billion deficit.

And for the next decade, the administration never sees the annual deficits falling below $1 trillion. For the 2022 budget year, which begins Oct. 1, the administration is projecting a deficit of $1.54 trillion.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office forecasts an even lower deficit of $1.15 trillion next year.

However, the CBO forecasts are based on current law and do not take into account what the impact will be of two massive spending bills that have yet to pass Congress, a bipartisan measure of around $1 trillion in spending on traditional infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges and a $3.5 trillion measure backed only by Democrats to offer expanded health care , pre-school and junior college education and climate change initiatives.

Even with the added infrastructure and social spending, the Biden administration said Friday that it sees the deficits over the next decade coming in $684 billion below its earlier forecast. However, that improvement would still leave deficits over the next decade totaling $12.49 trillion.

In the last two years, deficit totals have worsened as the government approved trillions of dollars in support for individuals and businesses caught in an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year's deficit of $3.13 trillion surpassed the previous record-holder of $1.4 trillion set in 2009 during the Obama administration, when the government was spending heavily to deal with a severe recession after the 2008 financial crisis.

The administration's Mid-Session Review said much of the improvement in the deficit forecast for this year stemmed from a strong economic rebound, reflecting the impact of President Joe Biden's economic policies.

The review upgraded the administration's economic forecasts to show an economy expanding this year by 7.1%, when measured from the fourth quarter of last year. That is up from the administration's previous projection of growth this year of 5.2%.

In addition to boosting growth this year, the administration's new forecast increases inflation, predicting consumer prices will rise 4.8% this year compared to last year, up from an earlier forecast of just a 2% price increase. Officials said the increase reflected the higher inflation the country has seen so far, stemming in part from supply-chain bottlenecks.

The administration sees inflation pressures easing next year, with prices projected to rise 3.3% in 2022 and then falling further to a 2.2% rise in 2023. The Federal Reserve seeks to manage its monetary policy to achieve 2% annual gains in inflation.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

390K+
Followers
99K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Budget Deficits#Cbo#Democrats#Mid Session Review#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
BusinessTimes Daily

US trade deficit narrows slightly to $70.1 billion in July

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly to $70.1 billion in July as economic recovery overseas helped boost American exports while imports declined. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
U.S. PoliticsShareCast

US foreign trade deficit narrows unexpectedly in July

America's shortfall in trade with the rest of the world shrank last month as exports picked up. According to the US Department of Commerce, in seasonally adjusted terms, the foreign deficit narrowed by 4.3% month-on-month to reach -$70.1bn. That compared to the -$74.1bn deficit that analysts had penciled-in. Exports were...
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

The US trade deficit fell 4.3% in July

Washington, Sep 2 (EFE) .- The deficit of the United States in its foreign trade of goods and services fell 4.3% in July, to 70,061 million dollars, compared to the 73,230 million registered the previous month, reported today the American Government. Most analysts estimated a deficit of $ 71 billion.
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Democrats will try to ‘deem’ $3.5T budget blueprint

Speaker Nancy Pelosi floated a compromise to moderate holdouts Monday that would advance the budget resolution needed to unlock a $3.5 trillion package of aid to families, students and clean energy subsidies in exchange for a guaranteed vote on a separate, $550 billion infrastructure package. The plan would “deem” the...
Florida Statestateofreform.com

Florida budget attempts to close $417 million Medicaid deficit

The Florida Legislative Budget Commission adopted several amendments allocating funds for the Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA), the Department of Health, and other agencies on Friday. The Commission also reviewed a long-range financial outlook for Florida from fiscal years 2021-23, which Commission Chair Rep. Jay Trumbull (R-Panama City) described as “very positive,” despite the projected Medicaid deficit.
U.S. Politicscoingeek.com

US Treasury seeking stricter digital currency reporting rules in $3.5T budget framework

The digital currency industry was thrown into panic when the Biden administration revealed that it was seeking to enforce stricter reporting rules in the Infrastructure Bill. Now, the U.S. Treasury is digging even deeper with its new $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package. This time, it wants even stricter reporting rules to clamp down on tax evasion in the digital currency industry, with the goal being to form ‘tax information exchange agreements’ with other regulators.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Kevin McCarthy’s downward spiral

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday warned telecommunications and social media companies not to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion. He claimed that they might break federal law if they comply with committee requests; he threatened that the companies might lose their ability to operate in the United States; and he vowed that a future “Republican majority will not forget” what they do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy