At a joyful Saturday afternoon wedding held earlier this month outside a Cleveland home, friends of the bride and groom joined certain family members and various legal professionals who’d worked with the ankle monitor-clad groom over the years for a brief exchange of vows, pizza, cake, and dancing. Not in attendance at Crystal Straus and John Tiedjen’s nuptials were some members of the bride’s family — legally, the groom was not allowed to be near them, as he’d just been released from prison after more than three decades. Tietjen was convicted for the murder of Straus’ brother, who died under disputed circumstances 32 years ago.