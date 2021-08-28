Cancel
Portland, OR

Officer shot; suspect dead in North Portland shootout

By Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqVaA_0bevD4tB00 UPDATE: Officers who fired shots identified; wounded officer released from the hospital.

A Portland police officer who was wounded in a North Portland shootout, earlier on Friday, Aug. 27, has been treated at an area hospital and released. He is at home with his family recovering, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The name of the officer was not immediately released.

Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the officer was a 14 year veteran of the bureau and worked in the North Precinct.

"I know a lot of people are concerned about the officer, and I wanted let everyone know how thankful I am the officer is ok," Lovell said.

The suspect in the standoff was shot and killed. He will be identified after the autopsy and the Oregon State Medical Examiner confirms his identity, as well as the cause and manner of death.

The bureau has also identified the two officers who fired their weapons They are Officer Joshua Howery, a 20-year bureau veteran, and Officer Jake Ramsey, a 4-year veteran.

The two officers are on paid administrative leave until the completion of the investigation. They will be interviewed within 48 hours of the incident. The officers According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 6:27 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, North Precinct officers responded to an apartment building the 1600 Block of North Willis Boulevard when the US Drug Enforcement Administration was serving a warrant and requested assistance. The officers learned that a suspect was armed and had been threatening to shoot the federal agents.

Emergency reaction and crisis negotiation teams responded.

Police began evacuating nearby apartment units.

At about 7:30 a.m., one shot was fired and a officer was injured. Police say the shot came through a wall and hit the officer in a leg. The officer was transported to an area hospital.

Additional shots came from the suspect's location. At least two Portland officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

North Interstate Avenue is closed between Kilpatrick and Argyle streets was closed as homicide detectives began investigating the incident.

Lovell has responded to the hospital and has briefed Mayor Ted Wheeler on the situation.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

