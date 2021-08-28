Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

A 21-year-old male pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Irccc_0beuwJRD00
A 21-year-old male pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

On Friday, a 21-year-old male pedestrian lost his life after being fatally struck by a vehicle while trying to cross I-40 in Knoxville.

Officials quickly responded to the crash scene a little before 2 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the Cedar Bluff Road exit ramp. The 21-year-old man was declared dead at the scene by the emergency responders.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A 21-year-old male pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV in Knoxville

August 27, 2021

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Accidents
Knoxville, TN
Traffic
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Interstate 40#Cedar Bluff#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Federal Way, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A 27-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash in Federal Way (Federal Way, WA)

On Thursday evening, a 27-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident in Federal Way. Federal Way officers quickly responded to the 4300 block of SW 320th Street a little before 7 p.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision. South King Fire and Rescue personnel arrived and provided aid to the 27-year-old driver, who was the sole occupant of one of the involved vehicles. The man later succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Franklin County, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

35-year-old Andrew Olson injured after a two-vehicle collision in Franklin County (Franklin County, WA)

On Wednesday, a two-vehicle accident injured 35-year-old Andrew Olson, a Kennewick resident, in Franklin County. The incident took place at about 8:36 p.m. on 15 miles south of Othello on State Route 17. As per the investigation reports, Olson was heading south on SR 17 when his vehicle went into the center line and crashed into a semi-truck. Olsen was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

61-year-old Diana C Balam killed in a crash after experiencing a medical issue near Riverside State Park (Spokane, WA)

61-year-old Diana C Balam lost her life after she experienced a medical issue and crashed her car last week near Riverside State Park. As per the initial information, the fatal single-car crash took place near Riverside State Park. The preliminary reports showed that Diana C Balam, 61, was traveling on State Route 291 just north of Spokane on Saturday when she had a medical incident that caused her to cross the center line and strike an embankment on the southbound side of the road.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Nationwide Report

1 person seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on I-40 and Paramount (Amarillo, TX)

1 person seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on I-40 and Paramount (Amarillo, TX) 1 person received serious injured following a motorcycle crash on I-40 and Paramount. As per the initial information, the solo-vehicle accident took place at about 6 p.m., close to I-40. The preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcyclist struck a traffic cone for reasons that are yet to be known.

Comments / 0

Community Policy