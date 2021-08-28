A 21-year-old male pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

On Friday, a 21-year-old male pedestrian lost his life after being fatally struck by a vehicle while trying to cross I-40 in Knoxville.

Officials quickly responded to the crash scene a little before 2 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the Cedar Bluff Road exit ramp. The 21-year-old man was declared dead at the scene by the emergency responders.

August 27, 2021