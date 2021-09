Sharon Stone announced that her nephew, River, died of “total organ failure” earlier this week. Sharon Stone is still trying to process the death of her nephew. On Thursday, the 63-year-old actress posted on Instagram a photo of a couch, suitcase, and trio of canvases on the wall in what appears to be a hotel room. She captioned the post, "the stages of grief," as she handles the death of her 11-month-old nephew and godson River.