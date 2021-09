Nene Leakes' husband Gregg Leakes has passed away after a battle with cancer, it was confirmed on Wednesday (September 1). He was 66. "Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," a statement from publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes confirmed. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."