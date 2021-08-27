A new stand for the Mace: How a Blazer’s family tradition gave new life to a UAB icon

Jamey Worrell still has all 10 fingers, just as his father wanted. A fourth-generation woodworker who by age 27 was the foreman for Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s largest custom millwork shop, Barney Earl Worrell could make nearly anything out of wood, says son Jamey. During his decades in the trade, however, Barney had seen his friends and family lose arms and fingers to machinery and his own father break his back falling from scaffolding on a job site. Barney himself was crushed by a table at age 35, leaving him with permanent nerve damage in his lower extremities. To him, woodworking paid the bills, but often at too high a price.