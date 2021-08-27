Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia International Airport Prepares For Arrival Of Afghan Refugees

By Alecia Reid
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zBB3_0betedOi00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the military operation from Kabul, Afghanistan, continues, Eyewitness News is tracking down the details of refugee flights arriving in the Philadelphia area. Multiple sources tell CBS3 that refugees will arrive in Philadelphia in commercial, not military aircraft.

Multiple sources say the refugees will likely arrive in the city some time overnight Friday into Saturday. Members of the Air Force unloaded a truck with supplies from the Red Cross to an area prepped for processing at Philadelphia International Airport.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Philadelphia International Airport is expected to receive Afghan refugees imminently.

On Thursday night, Mayor Jim Kenney confirmed that Philadelphia International Airport will be the second passenger airport in the nation to welcome refugee arrivals, as a part of the rescue operation. The exact details on when flights and refugees can be expected through the airport are unclear due to federal officials coordinating the operation, and security and privacy concerns related to the Afghan evacuees.

However, preparations are underway in anticipation of their arrival. The baggage claim area at Terminal A East and the International Arrivals Area at the airport is closed until further notice. It’s closed because it’ll potentially be used as a security screening area for Afghan refugees when they arrive, officials say.

Some, not all refugees, will also undergo additional screening at an undisclosed location in Camden, New Jersey, according to sources.

Only ticketed passengers are allowed in Terminal A East, even for pickups.

A city official also confirmed that the city is now recruiting volunteers to help translate for refugee arrivals. They’re specifically are seeking anyone who speaks either Dari or Pashto to help Afghan arrivals.

“This is a volunteer opportunity and is a real way to help folks coming over from Afghanistan feel more at home, feel more confident in what it is that they’re going through,” Jim Garrow, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Department of Health, said.

According to HIAS, a local resettlement organization, more than two dozen refugees have been resettled in Philadelphia in the past two weeks. Volunteers are also needed there.

“This is another way for folks who may not have specialized skills that the city is looking for to be able to help volunteer and make folks feel a little bit more at home,” Garrow said.

Federal, state and city agencies are taking part in the effort.

Doctors from Jefferson and Temple University are preparing to conduct onsite triage work for arriving refugees at the airport.

Arrivals also continue at Joint Base McGuire in Burlington County, New Jersey .

To sign up as a translator for Afghan refugees, click here and select “Philadelphia MRC” during the process.

If you’re interested in donating to the crisis in Afghanistan, click here .

Comments / 23

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees International#Help Refugees#Eyewitness News#The Air Force#The Red Cross#Afghan#Hias#Jefferson#Temple University#Joint Base Mcguire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

More Than 1,300 Additional Afghan Evacuees Arrive In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 1,300 additional Afghan evacuees are now in the Philadelphia area. The city says 1,393 evacuees arrived on five flights Saturday at Philadelphia International Airport. Hundreds more are anticipated to arrive on additional planes Sunday. Philadelphia International Airport has welcomed a total of more than 7,200 evacuees to the United States so far. #OperationAlliesRefugePHL Update:➡️ 1,393 total Afghan evacuees on 5 flights came through @PHLAirport on Sept. 4.➡️ PHL Airport has welcomed a total of 7,255 evacuees to the U.S. so far.➡️ Hundreds of more evacuees are anticipated to arrive today on 4 flights. — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) September 5, 2021 How To Help Afghan Evacuees As They Arrive In Philadelphia Region Domestic flights resumed this weekend in Afghanistan. They’ve been suspended since the Taliban took over. A state-run airline is operating between Kabul and three provinces. The Taliban has also deployed special forces soldiers around the airport. The United Nations says restarting operations there is crucial to providing humanitarian aid to the country.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Made In America Kicks Off For 10th Year Despite Historic Flooding In Philadelphia From Tropical Storm Ida

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite the historic flooding that contributed to road closures, and continuing clean-up efforts, the Made in America festival kicked off on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday night. Several buildings across from the festival were evacuated due to dangerous conditions and flooding, but the festival kicked off without a hitch. People from all over trekked to Made in America’s 10th year on the Parkway. It’s an exciting time for those waiting with anticipation. MADE IN AMERICA: Labor Day Wknd kicking off to an exciting start. Get ready for lots of road closures and traffic around the parkway. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ytOl7RzjKV —...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Kensington Building Collapse Prompts Community Members To Call On Construction Near Site To Cease Immediately

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A building collapse in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood has prompted members of the community to come out and protest. Eyewitness News was at the corner of Front and Dauphin Streets on Saturday. A group rallied there on Saturday to demand construction near the collapse cease immediately. They want a comprehensive safety review by the city. It comes after at least three buildings collapsed there on Thursday night. Eyewitness News spoke with one resident who’s now homeless due to the collapse. “We know that there are unsafe practices happening all over the neighborhood, so we want the city to investigate every single site to determine that every single thing is being done in the proper way,” Timour Kamran said. “We know that as long as things are allowed to continue as normal, nothing’s going to change. We need accountability to the people in the neighborhood so that things like this don’t continue to happen. Because this isn’t the first building collapse to happen in Kensington.” Thursday’s collapse injured two elderly people. They’re hospitalized in stable condition. L&I is investigating.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Made In America To Kick Off Saturday As Massive Cleanup Effort Underway To Reopen I-676

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Made In America festival kicks off as planned on Saturday. But a massive cleanup effort is still underway on the Vine Street Expressway in Center City after historic flooding this week. Interstate 676 West between I-95 and Broad Street reopened early this morning. Crews were successful in getting the water pumped out of 676 between Broad Street and 76, but it will still be closed today in both directions until the cleanup is complete. There’s now a thick sludge, basically, a river basin left behind that they now have to clean. While the water may be gone, the city...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Volunteers Come Together To Help Clean Up Schuylkill Riverfront Following Tropical Storm Ida’s Damage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia community is cleaning up after Ida left so much of our city underwater. On Saturday morning, dozens of volunteers showed up along the Schuylkill Riverfront. Schuylkill Banks, the nonprofit behind the river trail, organized the effort. It was Emily McCully’s second-day volunteering. “Yesterday we started regrading this whole area which was washed away,” McCully said. “We took everything out of the trailer, washed it off, dried it off, put it back in, same thing for the shed. Philly is Philly, right? So, when people come out to help, it’s always a great thing.” Schuylkill Banks is also looking for volunteers to clean up again on Sunday morning. For more information on how to volunteer, click here. Get the latest on Ida’s Aftermath on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here. You can also download the CBS Philly Weather App for the most up-to-date weather forecast and to receive severe weather alerts. The app is free on Apple and Android devices.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS Philly

Gov. Phil Murphy Tells Face The Nation New Jersey Will Need Assistance From Federal Government As Towns Rebuild Following Ida’s Destruction

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy appeared on Face the Nation Sunday morning. Murphy said the Garden State is going to continue to ask for federal assistance in the wake of Ida’s remnants. “Destruction of both homes, small businesses, roadways, in some cases schools,” Murphy said. “Folks, first responders were extraordinarily heroic, folks up and down the state were extraordinary but there was a significant loss with this storm. We’ll do all that we can in the state but we need the federal government in a big way.” President Biden is expected to visit New Jersey and New York on Tuesday. At least 27 people in New Jersey were killed by the remnants of Ida.
Dublin, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Church of God Ministry Sends 150 Volunteers To Help Clean Upper Dublin Following Ida’s Damage

UPPER DUBLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — There’s still a long way to go here in Upper Dublin in terms of clean-up. Cars are caved in and tree limbs are still on nearly every street. But on Sunday, a group gave residents a glimmer of hope. “Never. I always thought Pennsylvania was the safe state,” Gwen Hart said. “Never thought in a million years that this could happen.” Over the last several days, it’s been the same routine here in Upper Dublin. “It was bad. I mean like our house started flooding. It was flooding throughout the whole house, rain was just seeping through the...
Mullica Hill, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

‘Luckily We Made It Out’: Expecting Mother, Husband And 2 Young Children Hide In Basement To Survive Tornado In Mullica Hill

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday morning toured the damage left behind by an EF-3 tornado that ripped through Mullica Hill Wednesday as remnants of Ida tore through the region. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado carried up to 150 mph winds with it. Residents are now left to pick up the pieces and rebuild. Many people are sifting through debris and what’s left of their homes after a tornado touched down in Mullica Hill. pic.twitter.com/eMPARG8sUQ — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) September 2, 2021 “One extraordinary, sadly, tragic, historic 24 hours in New Jersey. There’s no other...
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Masks Recommended Outdoors In Montgomery County Due To High COVID-19 Transmission, Officials Say

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Masking outdoors regardless of vaccination status will be recommended beginning on Monday in Montgomery County, officials said Friday afternoon. The recommendation comes after the county has been in Pennsylvania’s high level of COVID-19 community transmission for two weeks. Montgomery County officials said the recommendation includes wearing a mask outdoors if a person cannot physically distance at least 6 feet from people outside of their own household. Officials cited the CDC’s recommendation of wearing a mask in crowded outdoor areas featuring close contact with unvaccinated people in places with a high number of COVID-19 cases. “Whether indoors or outdoors, masking is...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Local Lawmaker Calls On Landlords To Help Afghan Families Settle In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Afghan evacuees have arrived in Philadelphia and are in need of help and a place to live. A local representative is calling on area landlords to help. Many of these Afghan families arriving here in Philadelphia are helpless, but relief is on its way. There’s now an opportunity for them to call Northeast Philadelphia home. Philadelphia International Airport is the first stop for many Afghan evacuees. “Imagine coming in, you don’t have a job, you don’t have family, you don’t have financial support,” Pennsylvania State Rep. Jared Solomon said. But where do they go from there? “If you are a landlord...
EducationPosted by
CBS Philly

COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy Sets Aside $267 Million For Testing At Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. People who are not vaccinated should not travel because of surging COVID-19 cases. There are also concerns about students spreading the virus as they head back to school. COVID-19 cases in New Jersey aren’t increasing as fast as they have been in the past couple of weeks, meaning they could be leveling off, but officials don’t think that will last. “I hope you all enjoy the long Labor Day Weekend. Please be safe,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. With concerns the Labor...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Philly

Suit Challenges Pennsylvania’s New Mask Mandate For Schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican leader of the state Senate and a group of parents filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to overturn the Wolf administration’s new mask mandate for Pennsylvania schools. The governor’s spokesperson dismissed what she called the GOP’s “effort at undermining public heath.” The suit, filed in Commonwealth Court, asserts that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam failed to comply with state law when she ordered masks to be worn in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities. The masking order isn’t valid because it didn’t go through the state’s regulatory review process, the lawsuit said....
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS Philly

New Jersey Creates Grant Program To Help Small Businesses ‘Crushed’ By Tropical Storm Ida’s Remnants

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is helping small businesses affected by Tropical Storm Ida. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday the creation of a grant program for businesses impacted by the severe weather. Now that the skies have cleared, we’re eager to get to work on helping our families and businesses recover from Tropical Storm Ida – starting with $10 million in financial relief for our small businesses through the @NewJerseyEDA.https://t.co/Ugh04qILxl pic.twitter.com/FYmyQPNz5p — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 3, 2021 Murphy said those that have storm damage can receive anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 in recovery funds. “Today I’m announcing $10 million in grants...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Vine Street Expressway Flooding Expected To Be Cleared By Saturday But Still No Timetable For Reopening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Vine Street Expressway remains closed Friday afternoon, still flooded from the historic storm. PennDOT officials say it’s expected to be clear by Saturday, but there’s no timetable for when the highway will reopen because there remains a lot of dirt and debris to be cleaned up. PennDOT now say the Vine St. Expressway is expected to be clear by tomorrow.  But still no word on when the highway will reopen. There’s a lot to cleanup but could learn more tomorrow @CBSPhilly https://t.co/JheVDrDhTt — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 3, 2021 Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said that crews still have a long...
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Cleanup Begins In Montgomery County After Storm Leaves 3 Dead

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Seven tornadoes ran through the region on Wednesday, including a deadly one in Montgomery County. At least three people lost their lives in the county. Two died due to a flood, the third was a woman who died due to a tree that toppled into her home. The tornado, which swept through Fort Washington, Upper Dublin Township and Horsham Township, had estimated peak winds up to 130-mph. For hours, crews worked diligently to remove debris from a home on Kenyon Drive. The woman upstairs was killed after the massive tree crashed down. Her husband managed to get...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

2 People Injured In Kensington Building Collapse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are lucky to be alive after a building collapsed in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. It happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday night on the 2200 block of North Front Street. Police say the victims, a 69-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, were in their second-floor apartment when the building came down. Eyewitness News spoke with a man who says he helped pull the couple from the rubble. “I started yelling, ‘Who’s in there?!’ in English and Spanish,” David Velasquez said. “The old man started saying, ‘I’m here, I’m here.’ And I’m still looking for him, so as I seen them, I just ran in. The quickest was to go inside and just go and get them out. And I got him and his wife out.” The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. The Department of Licenses and Inspections says a total of four buildings collapsed or were damaged. Officials will return to the scene Friday for emergency demolition.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Flooding Fears Run High In Philadelphia Region As Remnants Of Ida Approach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The region is bracing for Ida. Flash flood watches have been issued for our entire region. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency Tuesday in anticipation of widespread flooding. Flooding fears are sparking concern along the Schuylkill River. Crews are monitoring the water levels very closely because of the amount of rainfall we’re expected to get. The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management says remnants of Ida could bring minor flooding on Wednesday. “It’s not like a snowstorm. Not everyone is going to see this. Flooding might only be a few blocks encapsulated around a creek or river or...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Remnants Of Ida Bring Tornado, Flash Flooding Threats To Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Significant flooding is likely as remnants of Hurricane Ida move over the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys on Wednesday and into early Thursday. A flash flood watch will be in effect for the entire region from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Thursday as Ida impacts the region. A flash flooding warning is in effect for large portions of the area — including Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, New Jersey suburbs, and Delaware — until 11:30 p.m. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware until 10 p.m. ⚠️TORNADO WATCH in effect for the Delaware and...
Delaware StatePosted by
CBS Philly

More Than 100 People Saved From Floodwaters In Wilmington, Delaware, Officials Say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over flooding caused by the remnants of Ida in Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday. Eyewitness News has been told that authorities have made more than 100 high water rescues after the Brandywine Creek flooded. More than 100 water rescues in Wilmington after the normally tranquil Brandywine creek overflowed into a neighborhood that’s never been flooded before. Details @4&5 #cbs3 pic.twitter.com/9uujQLhdLv — Natasha CBS3 (@NatashaCBS3) September 2, 2021 The frantic scramble to rescue residents along Northeast Boulevard in Wilmington began at about 8 a.m. “I’m scared, I cannot swim,” one Wilmington resident said. One by one, crews handled as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy