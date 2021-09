Trevor Lawrence isn't the only record-setting rookie quarterback who will suit up in Monday's Saints vs. Jaguars 2021 NFL preseason Week 2 tilt at 8 p.m. ET. On the other sideline will be fourth-rounder Ian Book, who won more games as Notre Dame's starting quarterback than any other player in program history. Book is buried behind Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill on the Saints' depth chart, but as we saw with the Saints last year, an injury at the quarterback position can throw everything in flux. Book will see a majority of snaps with the second and third-team offenses and is an intriguing option for Jaguars vs. Saints NFL DFS lineups.