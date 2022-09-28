ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Black Friday gaming PC deals 2022: what discounts you can expect this year

By Jasmine Mannan
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

We saw some amazing Black Friday gaming PC deals last year, with hundreds off of prebuilt machines. So what can we expect for 2022? With the new 40 series GPUs finally landing this year, we are hopefully going to see the price of other graphics cards and consequentially gaming PCs drop in price without factoring sales into it at all.

It is likely that we will see some of the current best gaming PCs drop in price before they are swiftly replaced as 40 series machines begin to take the top spots. If you don't want to wait until Black Friday then fear not, as there are always gaming PC deals waiting to be snagged up. However, based on the sales last year, deals on the day will likely surpass the regular discounts we have seen all year.

If you're after portable power, too, then the Black Friday gaming laptop deals should be your next port of call to find what our expectations are on those machines for this year. We've seen some of the lowest prices of the year on some of the best gaming laptops , so it's always worth checking in on.

Black Friday gaming PC deals: FAQs

Where to get the best Black Friday gaming PC deals?

When it comes to the best Black Friday gaming PC deals, generally, we have seen that Dell has some of the deepest discounts on high-end gaming rigs (namely the Alienware Aurora line), but the big-box stores are catching up as Best Buy and Walmart have established more a presence with computer hardware over the past couple of years.

US:

Amazon: Fair prices on boutique built and branded prebuilt gaming PCs
Dell: Regularly has some of the best-value deals on Alienware Aurora builds
Best Buy: Low starting prices on iBuyPower, HP, and Lenovo rigs
Walmart: Competitive prices on all the major brands with the newest GPUs
Newegg: Big savings on ABS Legend and Gladiator gaming PCs

UK:

Amazon: savings on Admi, Vibox, CyberPowerPC, and more
Currys: Few deals but competitive prices on high-end gaming PC builds
Overclockers: Low starting prices for OcUK custom gaming PCs
eBuyer: Decent savings to be made on AlphaSync boutique builds
Very: Savings on PC Specialist, Zoostrom, and MSI gaming rigs

When will Black Friday gaming PC deals start?

Black Friday gaming PC deals will be starting officially on the 25th of November this year. However, last year we saw deals starting as early as the week before thanksgiving meaning you should keep an eye out during the lead up.

Black Friday gaming PC deals: What to expect

Dell tends to offer some of the deepest Black Friday gaming PC deals that we've seen in recent memory, most notably with its line of Alienware Aurora computers. Last year, several configurations of the Alienware Aurora R11 were discounted heavily, with one model selling for $1,808.99 down from $2,010 for savings of $202. One Alienware R10 Ryzen model saw $496 off its asking price ($1,763 down from $2,259), which was one of the more extreme offerings of last year's sales event.

It's a similar story on boutique-built gaming PCs from the likes of Newegg as well. An ABS Master prebuilt (featuring an RTX 2060) was selling for $949 down from $1,100 and a Skytech Archangel (GTX 1660 model) was on offer for $749.99 down from $1,100 for savings of $350. It's safe to say, whether you're going for a machine featuring the latest and greatest GPUs like the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 or prefer to spec a little more humbly, that you should be accounted for.

Is it worth waiting until Black Friday to buy a gaming PC?

Given the trends that we've observed in recent years, where prebuilt gaming PCs often see their most consistent, and deepest, discounts of the year around this time, we personally believe that it's very much worth waiting for the Black Friday gaming PC deals.

It would be a slightly different story if you just wanted to pick up a few choice components, but in terms of going all-in on ready-to-go hardware, you're much better off being able to save a few dollars where you can, especially if you're in the market for an RTX PC, which can otherwise carry a high price point due to demand.

Last year's best Black Friday gaming PC deals in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwgKb_0bes6iYZ00

iBuyPower Slate Mono | $900 $799.99 at Newegg
Save $100 - As far as cheap gaming PCs go, the Slate Mono gets a lot right with respectable specs and a fairly good GPU at the helm here, just be sure to upgrade the storage if you can. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, GTX 1050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 480GB SSD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Mh9y_0bes6iYZ00

ABS Master | $1,300 $1,099.99 at Newegg
Save $200 - The RTX 2060 is still a more than capable GPU, especially at a time where it's selling for far more than it ever retailed for originally. Given what's here, this ABS Master build is a solid choice. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Go2SO_0bes6iYZ00

Alienware Aurora R10 | $1,710 $1,322.99 at Dell
Save $387 - It's one of the lowest prices of the year on an Alienware Aurora R10 build featuring an RTX 3060 Ti. If you've been after one of these compact machines, then now could be the time. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800x, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VeUf_0bes6iYZ00

Alienware Aurora R12 | $1,980 $1,371.99 at Dell
Save $608 - This is one of the deepest ever discounts that we've come across on an Alienware Aurora R12 configuration and exceptional value for the hardware you're getting under the hood here. Features: Intel Core  i7-11700F, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkjMX_0bes6iYZ00

Thermaltake Reactor 380 | $2,800 $2,499.99 at Amazon
Save $300 - It's the historic lowest ever price on the Thermaltake Reactor 380, as well as being one of the more affordable RTX 3080 machines right now. It looks as powerful as it operates. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

Last year's best Black Friday gaming PC deals in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2658X5_0bes6iYZ00

PCSpecialist Vortex GR | £699 £649 at Currys
Save £50 - As far as entry-level gaming PCs go, they really don't get much cheaper than this. For the money, you're getting a system that's capable of running games at 60 FPS in 1080p such as Grand Theft Auto V and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Features: Intel Core i3-10100F, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K79QL_0bes6iYZ00

Acer Nitro N50-610 | £1,000 £879.99 at Box
Save £120 - It's one of the cheapest prices that we've come across on an entry-level gaming PC featuring enough grunt to game comfortably in 1080p (and even 1440p) with most games on the market. Features: Intel Core i5-10400F, GTX 1660 Super, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00A676_0bes6iYZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00A676_0bes6iYZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00u4wL_0bes6iYZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00u4wL_0bes6iYZ00

Acer Predator Orion 3000 | £1,599 £1,499 at Currys
Save £100 - It's our number one pick for the best gaming PC of 2021, and you can get it with an RTX 3070 even cheaper today with high-end specs that are futureproofed for years to come. Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDirg_0bes6iYZ00

Cube Gauntlet Mini | £1,350 £1,199.99 at Box
Save £150 - This is one of the more aggressively priced RTX 3060 Ti gaming PCs that we've come across, especially as a small form factor machine. You can configure above these specs to your liking for an added price, but we think what's on offer is good value. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3060 Ti, 8GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD.

Jump to the Black Friday gaming PC deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTUGX_0bes6iYZ00

(Image credit: Alienware/Dell)

Get straight into the Black Friday gaming PC deals:

US deals
UK deals

Make the most of your hardware for less this month with the Black Friday gaming monitor deals and Black Friday 4K monitor deals .

Once you've got that shiny new gaming PC on your desk, keep the power flowing with some exceptional peripherals and make use of the best gaming monitor , the best gaming keyboards and the best gaming mouse to buy.

