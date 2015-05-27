ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
CNN

A deadline for Donald Trump's legal team

Trump’s legal team faces Wednesday night deadline to respond to damning filing by the Department of Justice about documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. CNN’s Sara Murray reports.
CNN

Dissecting 7 key pieces of the Mar-a-Lago photo

Included in the government's latest court filing — in its effort to investigate Donald Trump's handling of classified materials — is a single, tantalizing photograph showing an array of documents found on the property of the former president's Florida resort.
CNN

Revelatory moments from the historic Mar-a-Lago special master hearing

A hearing Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida, was the first chance former President Donald Trump's lawyers had to convince US District Judge Aileen Cannon in person that the FBI search warrant on Mar-a-Lago for government records, including those identified as classified, was unwarranted and merited an outside attorney to review the case.
CNN

CNN

