When will Afghan refugees start arriving at Philadelphia airport? Here's what we know

The Philadelphia International Airport will be the second airport in the nation to welcome evacuees from Afghanistan.

According to airport officials, no flights are expected in the city until possibly overnight, however, Philadelphia International Airport could get an overflow of refugees flights from Dulles International Airport in Virginia, and if that happens they will get about two-hours notice.

Mayor Jim Kenney's office says this operation is led by the federal government and that they are collaborating to give refugees access to local immigration services, along with housing and medical assistance.

"Philadelphia stands in solidarity with Afghan refugees and we look forward to providing them a safe haven in our welcoming city," said Mayor Kenney in a statement.

The United States pressed on with the monumental airlift from Afghanistan on Friday amid tighter security measures and fears of more bloodshed.

It's still unclear how many Afghan refugees will be arriving.

In a press conference at the Pentagon Friday, Northcom General Glen Vanherck said New Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst has a pivotal role dubbed "Operation Task Force Liberty."

Camden County officials confirmed the federal government has secured a site in Camden to help with overflow from the joint base.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy established a task force Friday to aid Afghan refugees coming into the state.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed an executive order creating the Task Force on Afghan Refugee Assistance with the aim of ensuring New Jersey is prepared to receive and assist those coming into the state.

New Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is currently receiving Afghans, with military officials proposing taking up to 9,500 people for up to a year.

In a letter to President Biden, Governor Tom Wolf said, "My administration has and continues to collaborate with the federal government and local refugee resettlement agencies to connect refugees resettled in Pennsylvania with benefit programs and supportive services."

Refugees will undergo background checks and security screenings done by U.S. intelligence. After they are cleared, they will be relocated to the United States, and upon arrival they will receive Covid vaccines.

How to help

Many of the refugees coming to Philadelphia through this operation do not speak English. To communicate with them, the city is asking for help from volunteers who can interpret in Dari or Pashto.

All volunteers who can provide interpretation services are required to be members of the Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC).

To sign up, visit the SERVPA website and select "Medical Reserve Corps Organizations" from the drop down menu, then select Philadelphia MRC" from the secondary menu. The MRC is actively reviewing applications and will be in touch as soon as possible.

At least 110,000 airlifted

Since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 14, about 110,000 people have been airlifted from Afghanistan, according to The Pentagon.

As of Friday morning, more than 14,000 evacuees have arrived in the U.S. through Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, according to figures provided by Grant Neely, a communications advisor for Governor Ralph Northam.

Some refugees have already started resettling in New Jersey and the Philadelphia area this week.

An Afghan family of eight came to Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon: two parents and six small children. They're one of the hundreds of families who will make it to the region.

"Usually, the process we find out two weeks before. In recent cases, we've had 24 to 48 hours notice," said Gretchen Shanfeld, the senior director at Nationalities Service Center in Philadelphia. The organization is one of the many helping evacuees get settled to life on American soil.

FULL REMARKS: President Biden delivered remarks on the attack at the Kabul airport that killed 12 US service members and 60 Afghans.

Testing for COVID-19

The U.S. government has launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination site for arriving Afghans near Dulles, a senior administration official said Friday.

The site was set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and already has begun administering vaccinations to the Afghan evacuees. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity to the Associated Press, said that a second mass vaccination site is expected to be launched in the coming days for evacuees who will be arriving at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Latest on airport attack

The United States pressed on with the monumental evacuation from Afghanistan on Friday amid tighter security measures and fears of more bloodshed, a day after the suicide attack at the Kabul airport that killed well over 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

The U.S. warned more attacks could come ahead of President Joe Biden's fast- approaching deadline to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan by Tuesday.

Two officials said the Afghan death toll in Thursday's bombing rose to 169, while the United States said it was the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since August 2011. Biden blamed the attack on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group, an enemy of both the Taliban and the West.

The officials who gave the Afghan death toll were not authorized to talk to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Pentagon also said Friday that there was a bombing only at the airport gate, not at two locations, as U.S. officials initially said.