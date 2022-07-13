ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

We’re ~Flipping~ Out Over Christina Haack’s Net Worth: How the ‘Flip or Flop’ Alum Makes Money

By Melissa Copelton
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

When it comes to successful reality TV stars, Christina Haack most definitely tops the list — and she’s got the net worth to prove it! The longtime Flip or Flop cohost is worth a whopping $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . To learn more about how she makes her money, keep reading.

Flip or Flop has 10 seasons:

When Flip or Flop began in 2013, the series followed Christina and her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa . After the pair called it quits in 2018, viewers were convinced the popular HGTV series was done for. Thankfully, Christina and Tarek, who share daughter Taylor and son Brayden, were able to maintain a positive working relationship and continue to cohost Flip or Flop .

Unfortunately, the HGTV series came to an end, as Christina and Tarek announced in March 2022.

"Bittersweet news to announce, it's the end of an era," she wrote via Instagram that month. "I'm filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show."

Christina has her own spinoff series:

In May 2019, the California native landed her very own series on HGTV called Christina on the Coast . Season 3 of the series premiered in 2021 and season 4 is slated to premiere in late 2022.

Christina and Ant Anstead's Love Story Burned Bright and Fizzled Fast

Christina is a two-time published author:

In 2017, Christina and Tarek released a self-help book titled Flip Your Life: Turning Obstacles Into Opportunities — No Matter What Comes Your Way . The text discusses how the former flames managed to bounce back and regain their livelihood after the housing market crashed.

In 2020, Christina and nutritionist Cara Clark released The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move, and Feed Your Soul. The diet and cookbook actually played a large part in Christina bouncing back from her third pregnancy .

In July 2019, she revealed she and ex-husband Ant Anstead were expecting their first child together . At the time, she was already 33 weeks pregnant. In September of that year, she gave birth to son Hudson .

“I’m a jeans and T-shirt kinda girl, so fitting back into my skinny jeans was basically my only priority when it came to actual weight loss,” Christina previously told Life & Style . “I gained 30 pounds during pregnancy and around five months postpartum, I was back to my before baby weight. Because of my crazy work schedule, I was only exercising three times a week, so I definitely credit it to healthy eating.”

Christina launched a production company:

“Josh and I started our own production company called ‘Unbroken Productions,’” the mother of three announced in a March 2022 Instagram post, referring to husband Josh Hall . “Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream! I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with.”

Christina went on to add that she and her new company will be coproducing the fourth season of her HGTV series, Christina On the Coast .

Is there anything Christina can't do?!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!

Comments / 20

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’

Looking at Scott Eastwood and his career, it’s easy to think that fame and fortune came easy for him. After all, he is the son of Hollywood royalty Clint Eastwood. Scott was born in California after his director father had an illicit affair with a former flight attendant. Although the actor lived with his mother, he moved in with his father in his teens. However, Clint wouldn’t give his son Scott a dime.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Miranda Lambert Heartbreak: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Made 'Insensitive' Comments On Songstress' 'Fuller' Body? Brendan McLoughlin Reportedly Told Wife 'There's More Of Her To Love'

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for quite some time already, but their shocking breakup would go down as one of the most tumultuous in Hollywood history. Their spat lasted for years but they, fortunately, have since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin and Gwen Stefani, respectively. In an...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ant Anstead
In Touch Weekly

Pregnant Heather Rae Young’s Growing Baby Bump in Photos as She and Tarek El Moussa Await Baby No. 1

She’s pregnant! Heather Rae Young and husband Tarek El Moussa are over the moon about expecting their first child together and showing off her growing baby bump. The couple announced via Instagram on July 13, “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” along with pictures of her burgeoning belly in a white slip dress taken by photographer Christina Cernik.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Worth#Flip Or Flop#Reality Tv#Skinny Jeans#Celebrity
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Photo, Enjoy Romantic Night Out

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy