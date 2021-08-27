Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona nurse shares highs, lows of 18-month COVID-19 fight

By BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LxEX_0beqUCTK00

It was about two weeks ago when intensive care nurse Caroline Maloney stopped in her tracks as she walked toward the unit where she has spent the past year and a half caring for COVID-19 patients.

For months, her hospital's six ICU units had been nearly back to normal, not sealed off because the beds were filled with patients battling the insidious infection that had claimed many of her patients — so many that she long ago lost count.

But on this day, the doors were closed. And she knew what it meant.

“I couldn’t believe we’re doing this again,” said Maloney, a 55-year-old nurse with nearly 30 years' experience. “We’ve closed the unit again, and here we are again.”

A full 18 months into Arizona’s fight against the coronavirus, 1 million confirmed virus cases and more than 18,000 deaths later, Maloney is at times upbeat, at times dejected. The see-saw of Arizona's fight against COVID-19 has been ever-present in her life. The state become a national hot spot in July 2020 and saw a fall lull before a winter surge that at times killed hundreds a day.

Maloney, a nurse for a dozen years at HonorHealth’s Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center whose accent reveals she hails from South Boston, first spoke with The Associated Press about her experience treating virus patients in June 2020.

At the time, she was upbeat, pleased that a good number of the really sick patients who needed ventilators in her ICU were recovering.

“I really feel here at Osborn that we’ve had amazing outcomes,” she said at the time. “We have done exceptionally well. We have seen most of our patients leave the ICU — I don’t have the exact numbers — but our numbers are low as far as mortality.”

By January 2021, that had changed. The patients were sicker, death rates had skyrocketed, and she was more dejected. Arizona's hospitals were inundated with virus patients. On Jan. 11, the state Health Services Department reported that nearly 1,200 of the state's approximately 1,800 intensive care beds were filled with COVID-19 patients.

When she spoke with the AP on Jan. 12, the state had tallied more than 636,000 COVID-19 cases and counted 10,855 deaths from COVID-19. And she was seeing well over half her patients die, often after weeks fighting for their lives in her unit.

Her hospital had converted five of its six ICU units into closed COVID-19 wards. Equipment sat outside closed patient rooms so nurses could maintain ventilators and IV pumps without having to get fully dressed in protective gear. Those who went into rooms for patient care donned full masks and gowns and looked otherworldly.

“We looked like we were going to war — and I think that we were,” she said. “We were raging against an unknown entity that we had no answer to.”

The patients kept coming.

"I think the numbers are numbing,” she said. “I think for the state of Arizona, I think for the country, I think they’re abstract, I don’t think they’re concrete for people anymore.”

COVID-19 patients struck by the virus die a horrible death, their lungs ravaged by the disease and unable to absorb enough oxygen to support life.

“We’re hoping for that miracle, but you see the writing on the wall,” she said. “Their lungs are like steel gates, you can’t expand the oxygen in their lungs.”

Making it worse, their families are not allowed to be there to hold their hands. Nurses at hospitals across the nation have become the link between ill patients and their families, holding phones and tablets so patients can hear loved-ones' voices, reporting on their progress or decline.

By January, mask mandates had split the state and the country, but the COVID-19 vaccine brought a bright glimmer of hope for a way out of the pandemic.

When Arizona's winter surge had tapered off by March 5 and vaccinations seemed to be pushing new infection rates down, Maloney felt better. Her hospital, which at one point in the winter surge had filled 50 of its 60 ICU beds with virus patients, was down to just one 10-bed unit set aside for COVID-19.

“We feel like we can breathe, that there is a momentary lapse right now,” she said then.

And a week later, she texted with an update: “Zero! Zero Covid pts in the ICU!”

It was almost exactly a year since Arizona's first reported COVID-19 death.

“Irony, a paradox of a year, or coincidence?” Maloney texted. “I’ll continue to hold my cautionary breath.”

Maloney, who has sung the praises of her co-workers and the support they give each other, has lived a closed life for the past 18 months. She's skipped family birthdays, canceled Christmas and largely avoided going out with friends other than a close group of co-workers. She works 12-hour shifts for days in a row, then goes home. She hasn't taken a vacation since 2019, although she did escape to Arizona's high country early this summer for several days.

But in July as vaccinations became the latest point of push-back from those questioning their efficacy or safety, the virus' delta variant began rampaging across the country. Hospitals started to fill up again in states like Florida and Texas, where vaccination rates are low and the Republican governors issued orders banning mask or vaccine mandates.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey did the same and signed legislation passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that bars schools from requiring masks and cities and towns from mandating vaccines.

Arizona's health director, Dr. Cara Christ, said in an Aug. 6 blog post that 89% of the state's cases and virtually all the hospitalizations and deaths were among people who either were only partially vaccinated or in most cases not vaccinated at all. Christ recently left the position for a job in the private sector.

Maloney said she spoke with a nurse who recently returned from working in an out-of-state hospital hit by the delta variant's summer surge and was struck by what he said.

“He goes, ‘younger, sicker, dying quicker,’” she said. “And that’s a terrible quote."

Days later, she saw the closed doors of her ICU unit and knew her days of battling COVID-19 were back.

"I do think that there’s compassion fatigue," she said. “It’s mentally exhausting and it’s physically exhausting."

She and her fellow nurses have built a camaraderie and are certain that they can get through one more surge of virus cases. But she knows some walk away after a 12-hour shift thinking what they've done is futile.

One of the hospital's doctors said he thinks “all of us are suffering from PTSD, and we don’t know it," she said. "So, I don’t know. I don’t know.

“And I don’t want to paint a grim picture. It’s, it’s the same thing,” Maloney said. “This is what we do. We just, we get up and do it.”

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

390K+
Followers
99K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#State Hospital#Icu#Honorhealth#South Boston#The Associated Press#Osborn#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Oklahoma Statefox4news.com

4 largest Oklahoma City hospitals run out of COVID-19 ICU beds

OKLAHOMA CITY - The four largest hospitals in Oklahoma City on Monday said they either have no intensive care bed space available or no space for COVID-19 patients as the delta variant-fueled surge in coronavirus cases has increased hospitalizations in the state and across the country. Mercy, Integris and SSM...
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

Oklahoma wastewater research shows surge in COVID-19 cases on the horizon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Researchers at OU have been turning to the sewers to track COVID-19 cases. In an update Tuesday, researchers said they have detected a major increase of COVID-19 in sewage samples collected in the state's main metropolitan areas. The increase could signal a surge in COVID-19 cases across Oklahoma City and the state.
Health ServicesFOXBusiness

High pay for COVID-19 nurses leads to shortages at some hospitals

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Ivette Palomeque made $45 an hour on a flexible schedule as a staff intensive-care nurse at Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston. Today, she earns $120 an hour working in an ICU in McAllen, Texas, the latest in a string of "travel nurse" jobs she has held over the past 16 months. The journey that has taken her from Miami to New York City and back to Texas.
Lincoln, NEfoxnebraska.com

Nurses share perspective as COVID-19 cases rise

LINCOLN, Neb. — Emergency rooms are full, patient beds are unavailable and people are delaying surgeries. Nurses at Bryan Health are sharing this perspective and their frustration about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases. Registered Nurse Taylor Kadavy also discussed the differences they've noticed with this surge. "I think that...
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Surge in COVID-19 cases contributes to nurse burnout

CLEVELAND — Health care workers have been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic for over a year. Allison Plata has been a nurse at MetroHealth Medical Center for six years, and this past year has been a year like no other. Plata said being on the frontlines helping patients fight the coronavirus during this pandemic has challenged her physically.
Oregon Statethechronicleonline.com

COVID-19: Oregon to receive more nurses, paramedics

Governor Kate Brown today announced that health care facilities around the state—particularly those in hard-hit Central and Southern Oregon—will soon get a boost in nurses, paramedics, and other health professionals to help respond to the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations fueled by the Delta variant. The state has finalized a contract...
Lexington, KYfoxlexington.com

Lexington nurse shares COVID-19 story, urges vaccination

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – A Lexington nurse wants others to learn from her near-death experience. Kourtney Shepherd caught COVID-19 back in November before the vaccine rollout began. She’s still dealing with nerve damage and other long-term effects. She wants people to take advantage of the resources available for protection...
Arizona State12news.com

Arizona hits 1 million cases of COVID-19

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on Aug. 21. The state of Arizona has officially had 1 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data released Friday from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The first positive...
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Arizona at 18,779 deaths of COVID-19

Total case count by county, as of the morning of Aug. 28 are:. Arizona has added 3,893 cases and 55 deaths of COVID-19 overnight, according to the state Department of Health Services. As of the morning of Saturday, Aug. 28, the ADHS reports 1,005,764 known positive cases and 18,779 known...
Public HealthINFORUM

South Dakota active COVID-19 cases surge to to 7-month high

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A renewed surge of COVID-19 in South Dakota is sickening more people, the most at one time since the beginning of the year. Active cases of COVID-19 — those who have tested positive and are considered still able to transmit the virus — rose to 3,114 on Tuesday, Aug. 25, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. There haven't been that many COVID-sick South Dakotans since Jan. 29, according to a Forum News Service analysis. That's nearly double the count from a week ago.
Health ServicesPosted by
Stateline

Rural Hospitals Can’t Find the Nurses They Need to Fight COVID

On any given day, Mary Ellen Pratt, CEO of St. James Parish Hospital in rural Lutcher, Louisiana, doesn’t know how she’s going to staff the 25-bed hospital she manages. With the continued surge of the COVID-19 delta variant, she’s had to redirect resources. Her small team, including managers, has doubled up on duties, shifts and hours to care for intensive care patients, she said.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Hawaii’s daily COVID cases are forecast to peak at 3,700 in October

Monique Chyba, a mathematics professor generating regular forecast models of COVID-19 cases in Hawaii, could very well say, “I told you so.”. But Chyba, a University of Hawaii professor working with the Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group, a voluntary partnership of Hawaii-based epidemiologists, scientists and health professionals, says she would take no pleasure in saying so because the state is now in “a crisis mode.”
California Statecapradio.org

California Coronavirus Updates: Nevada Hospitals Facing Severe Nursing Shortages

Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. 10:55 a.m.: Nevada hospitals facing severe nursing shortages. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a nurse staffing crisis that is forcing many U.S. hospitals to pay top dollar to get the help they need to handle the crush of patients this summer, according to the Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy