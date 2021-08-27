Cancel
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Health Department "strongly encourages" employers to require vaccinations in new directive

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
The Shelby County Health Department has issued a new Health Order – No. 25 – which urges employers to require COVID-19 vaccinations or regular COVID-19 testing.

The order goes into effect at noon Tuesday, August 31, 2021 and runs through September 30, 2021, unless it’s amended later.

The order renews the second amended order No. 24, which made the wearing of masks mandatory for public indoor settings, with few exceptions. The mandate applies to everyone over the age of 2-years-old.

The new order also “strongly encourages employers to require COVID-19 vaccinations or regular COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated employees, including those who are asymptomatic.”

It also explains about third doses of vaccines versus booster shots. A “third dose” is recommended now for people with immunocompromised conditions and is currently available. A “booster” dose is for those who are fully vaccinated and likely to become available this fall.

You can read the full order HERE.

SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
Oskaloosa, IAkyoutv.com

Health officials: The high cost of Covid-19

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KYOU) - “It’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” according to health provider Arthur Zacharjasz who says the rising Covid-19 cases like the ones seen at Mahaska Health. “These hospitalizations are completely preventable,” Zacharjasz said. With rising hospitalization rates hospitals and health care providers are once again becoming overwhelmed...
Saline County, KSksal.com

1 New COVID Death, 43 New Cases

There is one new COVID death and 43 new cases of the virus in Saline County. According to the Saline County Health Department, there are 549 active cases of the virus in the community. Overall, 137 people have now died. Salina Regional Health Center Reports they have 16 patients in...
Flagler County, FLWESH

Pediatric COVID-19 ﻿cases causing concern in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Pediatric COVID-19 cases have been a concern in Flagler County, though health department officials say they are not seeing a large number of hospitalizations there in children. The largest group of cases in Florida last week were in the under-12 group: It was 23,000. In Flagler...
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Health Department provides COVID-19 numbers

Geary County Health reported 122 total active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down one from a previous report. Six were hospitalized and there have been 124 Delta Variant cases along with 19 breakthrough cases. There were 11 new confirmed positive cases and 12 recovered cases. Numbers reported by the Health...
Dekalb County, ILdekalbtimes.com

COVID-19 DeKalb County Health Department Newsletter

Currently DeKalb County's COVID-19 community transmission is still at high level per Centers of Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC). As of end of day on Thursday, September 2, 2021, DCHD has administered over 55,549 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in DeKalb County. Frequently Asked Questions. Specific to those who are...
Johnson County, INdailyjournal.net

County, state health departments issue new mask guidance

The Johnson County Health Department and Indiana Department of Health issued new mask and quarantine guidance Wednesday that will have implications for local schools. On Wednesday morning, the Johnson County Health Department encouraged schools to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Indiana Department of Health, advising a mask requirement for all students and staff members.
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts today

Today, Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) will begin actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Williamson Co Health Department Moving COVID-19 Vaccine & Testing Operations to Ag Center

Beginning Tuesday, September 7th, the Williamson County Health Department will move COVID-19 vaccine and testing operations from the Franklin Clinic to the Williamson County Agricultural Center at 4215 Long Lane. Vaccinations and testing will be available in a drive-through fashion on weekdays. Entrance to the testing and vaccination site is located off Long Lane, just past the main entrance to the Agricultural Center.
Fond Du Lac County, WIradioplusinfo.com

9-4-21 fdl county community health assessment

The public is invited to join a virtual session later this month to review data collected for the 2021 Community Health Assessment, conducted by Fond du Lac County Health Department and Agnesian Healthcare, a member of SSM Health. To date, Fond du Lac County Health Department and Agnesian Healthcare have collected input from hundreds of community members through surveys, interviews, and community conversations as part of the assessment process. Now, the public is invited to review the data collected along with other key data points from local, state, or secondary sources and participate in the ranking of the top health needs for Fond du Lac County. The Zoom sessions will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 from 6:00pm – 7:30pm and Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 7:00am – 8:30am. The deadline to register online at the Health Department website is September 20.
Wausau, WIwsau.com

Aspirus: Half of hospitalized COVID patients are in intensive care

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WXPR) — “Please Get Vaccinated.” That’s the message from the Senior Vice President of Aspirus Health as local hospitals deal with another surge in COVID-19 patients. Right now- the Aspirus System has about 60 patients with COVID-19, roughly half are in the ICU. Jeff Wicklander is the Aspirus...

