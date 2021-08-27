Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Norton Healthcare changes course on visitor proof of vaccination policy

Posted by 
WHAS11
WHAS11
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QISlp_0beq5SUQ00

Norton Healthcare has changed course on their new visitor policy hours after revising it to require hospital guests to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

"The primary purpose of the revised policy was to provide as safe an environment as possible to our patients, families and employees by limiting the number of visitors," Norton Director of Public Relations Maggie Roetker said in a statement.

The policy, before it was revised, would have required all visitors at all Norton Healthcare hospitals and outpatient care to show proof of vaccination.

Jennifer Reese shared her concerns before the revision.

She's a single mom and takes her son to appointments at Norton Children's. Reese worries what would happen if there was a vaccine requirement.

"He has a cardiologist he has to see, who's at Norton and based on seeing their policy its not clear whether or not I can take him to his appointments because it says fully vaccinated but technically speaking I wont be fully vaccinated when I'm due for my booster," she said.

Following the update, Reese shared she hopes hospitals will consider all the different facts for patients if this were to be a policy.

"Keep that in mind that they're asking this of parents and children who may not have the chance to get vaccinated before their kid has a medical emergency," Reese said. "Also for two of my other children, I was widowed so I am their only parent so they have to bare in mind that kids need their parents."

All visitors are still required to wear a mask at all times and it is unclear why the hospital system changed the requirement.

Earlier this week, a doctor with Norton Healthcare said their system is nearing admissions similar to their peak capacity in December 2020. Norton said there were 197 COVID-19 patients, 179 of whom are not vaccinated Tuesday.

Gov. Beshear said the state is in "uncharted territory" as officials report a new record for hospitalizations . Kentucky reported 5,401 new cases of COVID-19.

"The difference between now, uncharted territory, and where we were before...we know how to win, we know how to prevent this devastation," Beshear said in a 'Team Kentucky' update Thursday.

We reached out to other hospitals in the area to see if they were considering a visitor policy change involving vaccinations. Uof L Health confirms no big change, but has closed the emergency department waiting room to visitors with some exceptions.

Baptist Health  states all visitors must be screened before entering and must wear a mask.

To view Norton Healthcare's full visitor policy, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

Comments / 2

WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Vaccinations#Vaccination Policy#Norton Director Of#Norton Children#Norton Health#Team Kentucky#Uof L Health#Baptist Health#Norton Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Warsaw, NYThe Daily News Online

‘My body, my choice’: Healthcare workers protest state vaccination mandate as GLOW facilities navigate changing state guidance

WARSAW — Employees of Wyoming County Community Health System, along with participants from other locations and retired nurses, spoke out over the weekend against the mandatory COVID-19 vaccines the state has mandated for healthcare workers and volunteers statewide. On Monday, the hospital’s chief executive officer said WCCHS has been corresponding...
Ventura County, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

Hospital visitors complying with vaccination requirement

A recent requirement that hospital visitors be vaccinated against COVID or have a negative test within 72 hours has not received pushback from visitors to Ventura County hospitals, medical officials said. The statewide order went into effect Aug. 11. Daphne Yousem, a spokesperson for Los Robles Regional Medical Center, said...
Illinois Statefox32chicago.com

COVID-19 vaccine deadline extended for Illinois healthcare providers, educators and students

CHICAGO - Gov. JB Pritzker has extended the deadline for healthcare workers, teachers and students in Illinois to receive their first dose of the mandated COVID-19 vaccine. All healthcare workers, including nursing home employees, all P-12 teachers and staff, as well as higher education personnel and students will now be required to receive an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 19, 2021.
Health Servicesseehafernews.com

HSHS Hospital System Updates Visitor Policy

As the fast-spreading COVID-19 Delta variant continues to affect our communities, the Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) has changed its visitor policy. The change, which went into effect yesterday (August 24th), makes it so visitors under the age of 12 are no longer permitted, and patients can only have up to two visitors per day, however, those visitors must be the same two people and cannot be substituted out.
Ventura County, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Hospital visitors adjust to COVID policy

A recent requirement that hospital visitors be vaccinated against COVID or have a negative test within 72 hours has not gotten pushback from visitors to Ventura County hospitals, medical officials said. The statewide order went into effect Aug. 11. Daphne Yousem, director of marketing at Los Robles Regional Medical Center,...
Centre County, PAWTAJ

No visitor policy reinstated at Mount Nittany Medical Center

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health will no longer permit visitors at the Medical Center, which will go into effect on Aug. 25 due to an increase in transmission of COVID-19. Visitors will only be permitted under special circumstances such as end of life, birth and special needs. One caregiver will be allowed to accompany patients in the emergency department, Mount Nittany Physician Group locations, Cancer Care Partnership and all outpatient departments if needed.
HealthChillico Constitution-Tribune

Hedrick updates visitor policy

Saint Luke’s Health System, including Hedrick Medical Center, has adjusted its Level-3 visitor guidelines in the emergency departments. These guidelines now allow one visitor per patient in emergency departments. Level-3 guidelines previously allowed two visitors per patient in the Emergency Departments. We will continue operating at Level-3 visitation visitor guidelines,...
Springfield, MAWWLP 22News

Baystate Health revises visitor policy beginning Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is updating its visitor policy as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. Effective on Tuesday, each hospital in the Baystate system now limiting 1 visitor per day for patients who are not in the ICU. Patients who are in the ICU can see 2 visitors on a daily basis. Anyone under 18 years-old are not allowed to visit unless a designated exception applies, such as an end-of-life situation.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’

Comments / 0

Community Policy