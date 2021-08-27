Norton Healthcare changes course on visitor proof of vaccination policy

Norton Healthcare has changed course on their new visitor policy hours after revising it to require hospital guests to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

"The primary purpose of the revised policy was to provide as safe an environment as possible to our patients, families and employees by limiting the number of visitors," Norton Director of Public Relations Maggie Roetker said in a statement.

The policy, before it was revised, would have required all visitors at all Norton Healthcare hospitals and outpatient care to show proof of vaccination.

Jennifer Reese shared her concerns before the revision.

She's a single mom and takes her son to appointments at Norton Children's. Reese worries what would happen if there was a vaccine requirement.

"He has a cardiologist he has to see, who's at Norton and based on seeing their policy its not clear whether or not I can take him to his appointments because it says fully vaccinated but technically speaking I wont be fully vaccinated when I'm due for my booster," she said.

Following the update, Reese shared she hopes hospitals will consider all the different facts for patients if this were to be a policy.

"Keep that in mind that they're asking this of parents and children who may not have the chance to get vaccinated before their kid has a medical emergency," Reese said. "Also for two of my other children, I was widowed so I am their only parent so they have to bare in mind that kids need their parents."

All visitors are still required to wear a mask at all times and it is unclear why the hospital system changed the requirement.

Earlier this week, a doctor with Norton Healthcare said their system is nearing admissions similar to their peak capacity in December 2020. Norton said there were 197 COVID-19 patients, 179 of whom are not vaccinated Tuesday.

Gov. Beshear said the state is in "uncharted territory" as officials report a new record for hospitalizations . Kentucky reported 5,401 new cases of COVID-19.

"The difference between now, uncharted territory, and where we were before...we know how to win, we know how to prevent this devastation," Beshear said in a 'Team Kentucky' update Thursday.

We reached out to other hospitals in the area to see if they were considering a visitor policy change involving vaccinations. Uof L Health confirms no big change, but has closed the emergency department waiting room to visitors with some exceptions.

Baptist Health states all visitors must be screened before entering and must wear a mask.

To view Norton Healthcare's full visitor policy, click here.

